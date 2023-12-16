‘She’s so good natured’: true all-rounder leads senior ridden final with 11-year-old rider





A Welsh mare’s quality and charm shone through as she captured the top spot in the 2023 SSADL ridden supreme championship at the London International Horse Show.

The immaculate chestnut Annandale Maria, 16, was making her debut in the ever-popular SSADL (Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd) finals, under the instruction of her 11-year-old rider Naomi Archibald.

The pair put on a sublime performance, but nonetheless their connections outside of the ring were stunned at their result.

“I can’t believe it,” said Naomi’s mother, Jane Weir. “Watching them trot out with the sash was surreal. They did a good show, but when the results were announced we didn’t dare to expect anything. We all gasped when they got called in. Naomi and Maria have two BSPS classes tomorrow (Monday) and the seniors was our ‘have a go class’. Qualifying for this final was just a bonus for us.”

During her younger years, Maria, who was bred by Vicky Stephens, was a prolific 133cm show hunter pony contender. She was shown initially by leading show horse rider Alice Homer during her pony years, who won the Royal International (RIHS) with her and rode her to be champion at Royal Windsor. Maria has also contested and been placed at Horse of the Year Show several times with various jockeys, attaining her best result — third — in 2015 with Alice.

“We actually bought her as an all-rounder two and a half years ago,” Jane explained. “And she has done absolutely everything for us, from working hunter, to one-day events, to polo, to Pony Club. She also qualified for the RIHS in nursery stakes in July. She hadn’t done much jumping before we got her, but she really hit it off with Naomi, and she’s so good natured that she’ll turn her hoof to anything. She always tries her best for you.”

Maria is a pure-bred Welsh section B and she is the reigning NPS Scotland points champion.

“She is sassy and cheeky, but she’s got more manners than most humans,” Jane added.

The family are based just outside of Perth and showing is a team effort, as Jane said: “We put a lot of effort into the ponies and we do everything from home.”

Reserve for the 2023 SSADL ridden supreme championship was the super lead rein contender Overley Gamebird, ridden by Millie Rackham-Cobb, nine, and led out by Millie’s godfather Justin Thomas. Millie and her 19-year-old mare “Mildred” scored the overall supreme at the SSADL national championships in September, and the pair were third here last year when handled by Millie’s mother Heidi Rackham.

Loren Gaskin’s 15-year-old traditional stallion The Boss netted third prize. The big-moving pony was SSADL supreme ridden at the RIHS back in July, on what was his first attempt at a senior championship.

