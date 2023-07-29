



Horseman, sponsor and competitor Jeff Osborne, 87, is reconsidering thoughts of retiring from competition at 90.

The founder of Osborne Refrigerators was honoured for his huge contributions to Hickstead with the Dorian Williams trophy at the Longines Royal International Horse Show today (29 July).

Jeff was surprised with the accolade during the prize giving for the Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry Championship, which was fittingly won by his wife, Alison, with ponies Chip & Dale. He joined her for a very special double celebratory lap of honour in the Longines main arena.

Alison told H&H that they “couldn’t have had a better day”, crediting the “whole team that has got us here”, while Jeff admitted that the award was “every bit a surprise”.

“Normally I see through everything – it completely took me by surprise, and it was a nice surprise! I remember Dorian in his judging days here at Hickstead, but I never expected to win this award,” Jeff told H&H.

Jeff, who has had a lifelong passion for “things that move fast”, raced motorcycles and was a pilot before taking up riding aged 40.

“My children said, ‘you make Mummy go skiing, why don’t you go and ride horses?’” he said, recalling how he duly took them up on the suggestion and discovered how much he enjoyed it.

Planes took a back seat to four legs after that. Jeff enjoyed success showing and showjumping, also serving as field master of the Chiddingfold Leconfield & Cowdray.

He has a long connection with Hickstead, remembering the late Douglas Bunn as among his first customers many years ago. He is one of the showground’s longest-standing sponsors and has had success across the disciplines at the West Sussex venue.

He said that the family nature of Hickstead makes it so special, and added that he always likes to throw his rosettes to the youngsters in the crowd.

“I did say that I intended to retire at 90, but now there’s only three years to go… I think it might be 95,” he said.

