Top rider injured, Royal Ascot tips, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Get well soon, Ingrid Klimke

We’re wishing German Olympic eventer – and World Championship dressage rider – Ingrid Klimke a speedy recovery after she suffered a broken collarbone in a fall at Luhmühlen Horse Trials. The 55-year-old multiple medallist was competing in the CCI4*-S on her 11-year-old mare Equistros Siena Just Do It when they had a fall at a fence in the main arena during the cross-country. The pair had been lying in third after the dressage on a score of 28.3. The injury is expected to rule Ingrid out of Aachen CHIO (23 June-2 July) and could threaten her participation in the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France (9-13 August).

Read the full story

2. Are you Royal Ascot ready?

The eagerly anticipated Royal Ascot meeting (20-24 June) begins today (20 June), promising five days of top-class racing, a star-studded cast of horses and jockeys, and plenty of eye-catching fashion and fabulous Royal Ascot hats on show. Whether you’re going in person or planning to watch Royal Ascot on TV, if you fancy a flutter we’ve asked horse racing experts to share their top tips for this highlight of the British racing calendar, for which equine stars from four different continents will descend on the Berkshire track.

Check out these Royal Ascot tips

3. The King’s honours for equestrians

Among those recognised in The King’s first birthday honours list was World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers, who has been recognised for his “unceasing hard work, leadership and drive” as he is appointed OBE for services to equine welfare.

Among four RDA volunteers, each appointed MBE for services to charity and people with disabilities, were Jane Barker, founder of the Perry Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group and the Cavalier Centre, Snydale RDA founder Karen Bullock, and RDA coach developer and volunteer Catherine McCully who is also trustee of the Cobbes Meadow RDA group. Rosalind Slinger, chair of the Pony Club’s centre membership committee, was appointed MBE for services to equestrianism and to charity, and Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, was appointed MBE for services to horse racing in Northern Ireland.

Read the full story

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.