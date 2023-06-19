Strengthening the horse-human bond: The King’s top honour for equine boss





World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers has been recognised for his “unceasing hard work, leadership and drive” as he is appointed OBE for services to equine welfare.

Mr Owers is one of a number of equestrians named in the first King’s birthday honours list.

World Horse Welfare chairman Michael Baines said: “I am delighted that Roly has been recognised for his unceasing hard work, leadership and drive, which have been instrumental to the success of World Horse Welfare. He has embodied the compassionate, pragmatic approach to improving the lives of horses that has inspired the charity since it was founded by Ada Cole and continues to make us so relevant today.”

A spokesman for the charity said Mr Owers leads its work to improve equine welfare by “strengthening the horse-human relationship”, including the charity’s work with governments and institutions in the UK and EU, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the United Nations. He also advises the FEI, the International Horse Sports Confederation and the British Horseracing Authority on welfare.

Mr Owers said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with leading the work of World Horse Welfare, and I am hugely thankful to my team and my family as this is as much for them as for me.

“What I find inspiring is that recognition at this level demonstrates the continued relevance of horses to society and the part we all play in protecting their welfare for future generations.”

Jane Barker, founder of the Perry Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group and the Cavalier Centre, was appointed MBE, as was Snydale RDA founder Karen Bullock, RDA coach developer and volunteer and Catherine McCully who is also trustee of the Cobbes Meadow RDA group, all for services to charity and people with disabilities.

An RDA spokesman told H&H: “RDA is powered by an army of 13,000 amazing volunteers, without whom we could not deliver our life-changing activities. We are therefore proud and delighted that the dedication of some of our volunteers has been recognised in the 2023 King’s birthday honours list, and we send our thanks and congratulations to all of them.”

Rosalind Slinger, chair of the Pony Club’s centre membership committee, was appointed MBE for services to equestrianism and to charity, and Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, was appointed MBE for services to horse racing in Northern Ireland.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.