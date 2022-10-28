Clydesdale mania, a top dressage rider’s relocation, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Clydesdale mania

It may be a week since hundreds of Clydesdales descended on Aberdeen, but owners and spectators are still on a high following the World Clydesdale Show’s European debut. From dressage, to young handlers, to eight-horse driving teams and everything in between – the show was hailed a success by its organisers, who announced it could be back in Scotland in 2027. Jim Greenhill’s striking two-year-old filly Tulloes Emily was crowned overall supreme world champion, and Horse & Hound’s shortlisted amateur rider of the year Isla Miller lifted the supreme ridden world champion title with her father Brian Bisset’s Stobilee Zac.

2. The nail salon owner turned racehorse trainer

One year ago trainer Sheila Lewis was working in a nail salon in Wales, but fast forward to 21 October and she was celebrating her seven-year-old gelding Straw Fan Jack winning at Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting. He now looks to be a strong contender for next year’s Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival in March and Sheila said, “Can you imagine what this means for a small trainer like me?”. Straw Fan Jack is currently 33/1 with bookmakers for next year’s Arkle.

3. Dressage rider Abi Lyle “moving for a man”

Irish world championship team member Abi Lyle is relocating more than 300 miles from her current yard in Northumberland to Wiltshire, as she looks to be closer to her trainer Carl Hester – as well as the majority of the shows. “I’m moving for a man, if you want to put it like that,” joked Abi, who has trained with Carl since 2011. Abi will share her new base near Chippenham with fellow Irish international rider Robbie McNeil. “I had a life in the south-west of England from 2009 to 2020, so I’m going back to where I was,” she said.

