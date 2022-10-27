



Britain’s Tom McEwen will be the first rider into the dressage arena – and the trailblazer on the 2022 five-star cross-country course – following the release of the Pau Horse Trials dressage times.

The Olympic team gold medal-winner has two rides at the event, known as Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5*, and will kick-off the competition aboard Barbara Cooper’s Braveheart B at 2.30pm today (27 October) local time (1.30pm British time). His second ride Bob Chaplin, will be in the final group of five horses on Friday, competing at 3.51pm local time (2.51pm British time).

The dressage action at Pau is split over two days, with the first 17 combinations starting their campaigns this afternoon while the remaining 31 contenders will compete in the first phase tomorrow from 10am local time (9am British time).

Ten Brits are in action on the opening day, including Izzy Taylor on the first of her two rides (Happy Days). Fellow British riders who will be in action this afternoon include Ros Canter (Rehy Royal Diamond), Bubby Upton (Cannavaro), and David Doel on the first of his two rides (Ferro Point). New Zealand’s Jonelle Price will also start her 2022 Pau campaign this afternoon with Grappa Nera.

The guinea pig rider, who will perform their test at 2.10pm (1.20pm British time) before the competition gets underway, will be Frenchman François Pons riding Dali Du Montesy.

The first combination into the arena on Friday (28 October) will be Australia’s Kevin McNab (Willunga). The final group of riders after the afternoon tea break on Friday are all Brits, with David Doel’s second ride Galileo Nieuwmoed being the final horse to come before the judges.

The dressage judges will be the ground jury of Sue Baxter (Great Britain), Anne-Mette Binder (Denmark) and Xavier Le Sauce (France).

Pau Horse Trials dressage times: find out when your favourites will start

Thursday (27 October)

Tom McEwen and Braveheart B: 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time)

Izzy Taylor and Happy Days: 2.44pm local time (1.44pm British time)

Bubby Upton and Cannavaro: 3.22pm local time (1.22pm British time)

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price and Grappa Nera: 3.36pm local time (2.36pm British time)

Ros Canter and Rehy Royal Diamond: 4.42pm local time (3.42pm British time)

Friday (28 October)

Australian combination Kevin McNab and Willunga: 10am local time (9am British time)

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI: 10.07am local time (9.07am British time)

Harry Meade and Tenareze: 10.35am local time (9.35am British time)

The USA’s Matthew Flynn and Wizzerd: 10.42am local time (9.42am British time)

Ireland’s sole representative Alex Donohoe and Guidam Roller: 2pm local time (1pm British time)

Emily King and Valmy Biats: 2.07pm local time (1.07pm British time)

New Zealand’s Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier: 3.13pm local time (2.13pm British time)

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero: 3.20pm local time (2.20pm British time)

Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Her Heiden: 3.44pm local time (2.44pm British time)

Tom McEwen and Bob Chaplin: 3.51pm local time (2.51pm British time)

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around: 4.05pm local time (3.05pm British time)

View the full list of Pau Horse Trials dressage start times

You might also be interested in:

One key contender withdraws at Pau five-star trot-up, plus Burghley winner is a non-starter Take a leap of faith: check out the 2022 Pau five-star cross-country course How to watch Pau Horse Trials FREE £10 Just Eat eGift with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Pau Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full magazine report on Pau Horse Trials in the magazine dated 3 November.