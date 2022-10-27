



The World Clydesdale Show was held in Scotland — and in Europe – for the first time in its history.

The four-day show took place at P&J Arena in Aberdeen from 20-23 October 2022.

“It’s incredibly magical to be holding this in Scotland – and it’s also really important,” said World Clydesdale Show chief executive Ailsa Clark. “We want to keep our breed going, and to have the show brought to the home of the Clydesdale has been a huge achievement. It would not have been possible without the support of all of the committee and sponsors. We hope the show could return to Scotland again in 2027.”

The overall supreme world champion was crowned on the final day of competition, and the title went to Jim Greenhill’s two-year-old Tulloes Emily, handled by Jim’s daughter Louise. Judges Alistair Christie and Randy Robertson agreed the home-bred filly by Arradoul Balvenie out of Tulloes Lady Jane – who was crowned overall female champion earlier in the day – was the cream of the crop.

“She’s exactly what you want to see in the breed. She fills the eye from nose to tail, she’s correct, has long, silky hair, beautiful action and just oozes breed character,” said Alistair.

The overall female reserve spot went to long-term breeder Ronnie Black’s nine-year-old Collessie Jennifer, shown by Ronnie’s son Peter.

“It’s been a fantastic show and a great advert for our rare breed,” said Peter.

Isla Miller and her father Brian Bisset’s 10-year-old Stobilee Zac lifted the supreme ridden championship title ahead of six other champions, after a fantastic week where Isla and Zac won the open ridden class and took the ridden championship. The former Horse of the Year Show reserve heavy horse champion also won the dressage under Katie Common.

“He loves being in the ring; he’s a showman. He likes people looking at him,” said Isla. “I didn’t come here with any expectations, I thought we’ll go and have a nice time and now here we are, supreme ridden. I’m over the moon, I couldn’t ask for any more.”

The stallion title went to Willow Way Swiper, who was also crowned the best rest-of-the-world-bred horse for Ron Brewster, John Anderson and Helen Carr. Paul and Matthew Bedford’s junior colt champion Thorpe Hill Quick Flash was named overall stallion reserve.

Father and son Paul and Matthew Bedford also took home the champion gelding honours and best European-bred horse, with Thorpe Hill Roy, by Colessie Proclaimer. The Tennant family’s West Forth Solo, by Muirton Sabre, was reserve champion gelding.

