



The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) held at the NEC (5 — 9 October) has wrapped up, and it was one of the best ever, with some stunning champions crowned across the week’s quality-filled showing classes.

If you’re not ready to come back down to earth after the show, or couldn’t be there in person this year, then check out these beautiful show animals who took to the centre line at HOYS 2022.

1. Briarhill Buddy Bolden

Harriet Dennison rides Meg and Bridget Edmondson’s six-year-old gelding to the intermediate show hunter championship on his HOYS debut.

2. Shilstone Rocks Thunderbird

For the second consecutive year, Brogan West’s Dartmoor lifts the mini M&M championship with jockey Willow West and handler John Harvey.

3. Skaergaardens Delicious Love

The mare, a former HOYS winner under-saddle, wins the pony section of the Price Family in-hand supreme before taking section reserve with handler Scott Dixon who is leading her for owner Vanessa Clark.

4. Shildons Royal Affair

Abbie Kirkbride, 18, scores the intermediate show riding type of the year championship.

5. Sharptor Kinsman

David Hodge and Julian Walters’ home-bred stallion is reserve in the Price Family in-hand pony final.

6. Warleigh Blushing Groom

The 133cm show hunter pony wins the hunter pony tri-colour for his 10-year-old rider Daisy May Allen.

7. First Receiver

The King’s five-year-old ex-racehorse, who was bred by the Late Queen Elizabeth II, takes the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse class for Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

8. Love Joy

Frazer Atherden steers his father-in-law’s lightweight cob to the overall cob championship.

9. Noble Peppermint

The Ward family’s 133cm working hunter pony takes the pony worker tri-colour for the second time in her career before winning the HOYS 2022 supreme pony title with Elsie Lynch, 10.

10. Newoak Midnight Blue

Naomi Bradwell’s four-year-old gelding trots to the lead rein hunter pony crown with Scarlett Smith, five, and producer Adam Forster.

11. Lovestruck

Rosemary Penn and Vicky Smith’s riding horse mare bows out from the show ring as she takes the Price Family in-hand supreme with Steve Pitt.

12. Griseburn Major

The five-year-old Dales stallion and Joe Watson enjoy their victory lap after scoring the ridden M&M pony of the year sash.

13. Acle Carousel

Bryan Banham’s three-year-old filly Acle Carousel nets the Shire horse of the year championship with handler Henry Pattison.

14. Annandale Pheonix

Maisie Peters and the winning 122cm are reserve for the overall show hunter pony championship.

15. Wot Perfection

Scottish showman Richard Telford rides Lindsay McCulloch’s plaited pony mare to go through the card and take the coloured supreme.

16. Westfield Calendar Girl

Lindy Winship’s mare gives Emma Green a first HOYS ridden heavy horse victory.

17. Diamond Geezer

Darren Crowe is in the saddle of his large riding horse en route to taking the section title.

18. Ardenhall Blenheim

The Harker’s consistent 128cm show pony gives her all under Lola Carabine, 10, to take the top spot in the children’s riding pony of the year championship.

19. Boheradurrow Fred

Polly Coles and her mother Debbie Harrod’s maxi cob delights the judges en route to the maxi crown.

20. Copybush Time Lord

Reserve for the show pony championship is Emma Andrews’ winning 138cm and Harriet Storey.

21. View Point

Robert Walker takes a fourth hunter championship with Jill Day’s lightweight contender, before winning their second HOYS supreme horse title in a row.

22. Joyton Sunshine

Ella Eynon and Rebecca Faulkner’s Welsh section C make light of the M&M working hunter pony track to take the 133cm and the section sash.

23. Shanbally Legacy

The small hunter is crowned champion with Claire Oliver for owner Susan Granger.

24. Ballinclare

Ami Miller’s large hack is top of the hack championship with her producer Jo Bates.

25. Greenholme Falcon

The Fell pony gelding tops the M&M junior ridden championship with his rider Chantelle Chapman.

26. DPUK Nightdancer

The former HOYS ridden winner, who is owned by Ami Miller, is reserve horse in the Price Family in-hand final with James Knight.

27. Derw Dreamboy

James Knipe leads his daughter, Millie, and their home-produced lead rein to the mini show pony title.

28. Little Joe

Alice Homer nets the horse working hunter accolade with her own gelding.

29. Herbie

Nurse Alex Windross scores the 2022 SEIB Search For A Star championship on her own riding horse.

30. Red Rock III

Janay Leeman and the cob are reserve for the coloured championship, after also taking second in the open lightweight cobs the previous day.

31. Stanley Grange Gilt Edge

The gelding wins both 148cm show pony and part-bred classes with Annabel Drake.

