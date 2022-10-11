An outstanding horse bows out at the top, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Bowing out at the top

One of the highlights of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) was the sight of Jill Day’s exceptional lightweight hunter View Point being lead out of the famous arena for the last time after collecting the Supreme Products HOYS supreme horse of the year title for the second year in a row. Described by his rider and producer Robert Walker as “a formidable horse” who had given the Walker team “some great days”, there was barely a dry eye on the stands. Robert said: “He never gives less than 120%, but they can’t do it forever. At some point we have to call it a day, and why not go out on the top.”

Find out what ‘Sean’ will be doing next

2. A worker is crowned supreme pony

Also on the final day of top-class equestrian action in Birmingham, the HOYS pony supreme went to the picture perfect combination of 10-year-old Elsie Lynch and the Ward Family’s working hunter pony Noble Peppermint (Pepper). Elsie and Pepper were making their HOYS debut as a partnership and Pepper, HOYS working hunter pony champion in 2018 with Ruby Ward, never missed a beat retaining a jolly disposition throughout. The judges said: “She had gorgeous charisma and she just had something about her” and “She just smiled the whole way through the judging process.”

Read what connections had to say

3. A heavy making history

The winner of the HOYS British ridden heavy horse of the championship has gone down in the history books as the first Shire to qualify for both the HOYS ridden heavy horse championship and the in-hand Shire of the year final in the same season. At 17.2hh, Westfield Calendar Girl is a relatively small example of her breed, but as her rider and producer heavy horse specialist Emma Green says: “though she be but little, she is fierce”.

Find out more about this special mare

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.