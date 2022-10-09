‘If she said no I would have been royally screwed’: couple get engaged in the ring at HOYS





Lancashire-based show produced Amy Smith was delighted to finish ninth at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in the coloured ridden native/cob/traditional pony of the year final with blue roan stallion Gangster, but her day got even sweeter when her partner John Canavan got down on one knee in the TopSpec Arena and asked her to be his wife.

After the final rosettes were presented, commentator Carey Knox asked John to step into the ring, much to Amy’s surprise.

Then, John, holding the couple’s son, Lachlan James, presented Amy with a ring and proposed, much to the crowd’s approval. Amy was completely shocked:

“I was not expecting that at all,” she said.

“It had been on my mind for a while but I always said to Amy that I wanted to do it when she was least expecting it,” said John. “No one knew I was going to do it, apart from the stewards, and my parents, who I rang earlier this morning to let them know that I was going to do it. I told Amy’s sister, Vikki, about 20 minutes before!”

“I was nervous,” added John. “If she said no I would have been royally screwed!”

Amy has had a great run at HOYS this week, taking second in working hunter ranks with her own Laburnum Richard. Vikki has also brought home winnings for Team Smith, taking the New Forest class with Lovelyhill Folklore, who was also second in his working hunter final.

You might also be interested in…

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time ‘He’s finally had his day’: 17-year-old legend of a pony is a HOYS winner on his last appearance ‘We’ve been trying to win here for years’: Farrier and his five-year-old daughter enjoy championship win at HOYS

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October