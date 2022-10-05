



Stunning blue roan stallion Lovelyhill Folklore went one better then his runner-up spot here last year to land the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) New Forest championship title with Vikki Smith.

Lovelyhill Folklore, and 11-year-old by Applewitch Pure Magic and out of Yewtree On High, is owned by Penny Sutton and has been produced and ridden by Vikki for two years.

“He felt amazing,” exclaimed an ecstatic Vikki. “He’s jumping in the workers tomorrow, too, so he’s a really versatile pony. I’m so pleased with him.”

Lovelyhill Folklore is a covering stallion alongside his ridden duties, but juggles the two jobs easily.

“He’s got both fillies and colts on the ground this year and has thrown a few roans, although not a blue roan yet – we’re still waiting for one of those,” said Vikki. “He’s cheeky, but he’s always got his ears forward and loves his work. He’s a pleasure to have around and really is an outstanding stallion. He’s a little pocket rocket and I love the bones off him. He gave me everything today.”

Vikki jumps the stallion once and week and schools him once a week, and they hack the rest of the time.

“He goes out in the pitch black and up the main road and doesn’t bat an eyelid at anything,” she explained. “He’s just mega.”

The stallion will now be prepared for the working hunter class tomorrow.

“He’ll then do the Heritage championships before the Olympia qualifier, and then it’s up his owner what he does next,” added Vikki.

The runner-up spot was awarded to Hilltop Ned and Rebecca Penny, while third place went to Backley Dream Maker and Danielle Hughes.

