How to keep horses safe in this heatwave, and other things the horse world is talking about

We Brits do love to complain about the weather, but today, in some areas at least, concern is justified. With weather alerts flashing in certain parts of the country raising genuine welfare concerns for people and animals, we have compiled advice to help owners keep their horses as comfortable as possible this week. As for those humans not on the yard…it’s windows shut and blinds down I believe.

2. Caroline March supporting Le Rebelle-S

Caroline March, who was seriously injured in a fall at Burnham Market Horse Trials in April, was at UBS Upton House Horse Trials last Thursday to see one of her horses win with her sister-in-law Piggy March. Le Rebelle-S is a six-year-old by Toulon, owned by Caroline, and he added just 0.8 of a time-fault to his dressage score of 27 to top BE100open section P at the Oxfordshire event. “I’m sure Caroline had mixed emotions, but she definitely enjoyed having a cuddle with him from her wheelchair – and so did he,” said Piggy.

3. The eventer reunited with a horse from his past

An eventer who has suffered with mental illness has now rediscover his love of horses and has been reunited with one who was written off. Tom Robinson, who won the 1996 national junior championship when he was 17, writes a blog and is working towards publication of the book he has written about his experiences, Dying to Stay Alive! In the past 18 months, he has recovered further and has been reunited with a horse from his past, Buddy, an “amazing” hunter who had been on loan for some years.

“I got to the point where I had no interest in horses or riding, or anything,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d survive. When I was really ill, I had to give up eventing as I couldn’t get out of bed, so guttingly, I loaned him out.” But this year, the horse was having health issues and Tom has brought him home. Tom said vets told him Buddy had heart issues, and his prognosis was not good. But after a few months, vet checks showed he had improved.

