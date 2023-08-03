A horse stuck on railway tracks and other things the horse world is talking about





A lucky escape

A coloured cob had a lucky escape after it managed to get stuck on railway lines in Kent. British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the scene in Hoo St Werburgh, in the Medway area, at about 8am on 1 August. “We attended a different kind of job this morning where a horse had got itself stuck on the railway lines at Hoo,” a spokesman for BTP Kent said.

Read the full story

A sad farewell

Anthony Loriston-Clarke died on 11 July aged 87. Anthony was absolutely devoted to his wife Jennie and his family, celebrating all their successes over the years as well as the successes of all the horses and ponies bred at Catherston Stud. Some of his proudest moments were breeding both the horses and riders, and now grandchildren to continue his visions.

Read the full obituary

Changes to whip rules

The new racing whip rules that came into force in Britain this year have been amended following a six-month review – as the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said it is continuing to see a reduction in the rate of offences. The review formed part of the “ongoing dialogue” between the BHA, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and jockeys, which started before the introduction of the new rules and has resulted in a number of alterations.

Read more about the changes

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.