Voting is now open for the Horse & Hound Awards 2024!





After much consideration, deliberation and debate, the highly anticipated shortlists for the ninth edition of the Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, have been revealed.

Once again there is a stellar selection of individuals, teams and horses up for their respective titles – and it is down to you to choose who wins, with the exception of the H&H lifetime achievement award, which will be decided by the H&H judging panel

Voting is now open for those shortlisted in each of 13 categories, narrowed down from thousands of nominations, and closes on 24 October, at 11.59pm.

You can read all the finalists’ stories to help you decide which should win, on our dedicated awards hub as well as in today’s magazine.

View the shortlists

Cast your votes now

H&H Editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “It was a particularly tough task for the judging panel to narrow down each category to just four shortlisted individuals, horses or teams, such was the calibre of nominations this year and the standard of performances and care from so many in the horse world. We’re grateful to all who took the time to nominate their heroes and hope you will now enjoy voting in every category for those you feel are most deserving of these accolades. It’s true to say that every year nominees are blown away by the support they receive from the public and it means a great deal.

“Thank you as always to all those brands supporting individual awards this year, and to our awards partners NAF and Agria for their ongoing support. We’re delighted to be able to keep bringing these awards back each year to celebrate and shine a light on all that is positive, inspirational and great in equestrianism.”

The categories for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards are:

• Black Nova Designs Event Horse of the Year

• Swaine Dressage Horse of the Year

• Show Horse of the Year

• Showjumping Horse of the Year

• Dodson & Horrell Team of the Year

• Horse & Hound Podcast Professional Rider of the Year

• Amateur Rider of the Year

• Young Rider of the Year

• Absorbine Groom of the Year

• Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

• NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

• Rhinegold Equestrian Inspiration of the Year

• Agria Horse of a Lifetime

We hope you will join us by voting for those you feel are the most worthy winners in the Horse & Hound Awards 2024.

