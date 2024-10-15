



Ireland’s Abi Lyle achieved what many top riders aspire to and only a select few attain when she competed at the Paris Olympics this summer – but what does the future hold?

Abi thrives on training horses – more so than competing – and that hasn’t changed since riding at the Olympics.

“It’s funny, I don’t have children but they say doing an Olympics is like childbirth and that you say ‘Never again’. Then time passes and you think, ‘Hmm, maybe I could do it again’. I’m still transitioning,” laughs Abi.

“Of course, if I’ve got a horse that’s good at the time, then absolutely. But I’m not going to say ‘Right which one’s going, what am I going to do?’. We’ll just see.”

Abi Lyle’s current horses

Abi has a promising string of six horses; her top rides Giraldo (Arty) and Farrell are joined by eight-year-old Francesca II (Jesse), who is competing at prix st georges, seven-year-old Sun Rose (Shirley), who is at advanced medium, plus five-year-olds Olenza (Lenny) and Firedance Caledonia (Fawkes).

Abi produced Arty and Farrell from young horses to grand prix, and it was Farrell she rode at the 2023 European Championships. They were both qualified for Paris, but Abi leaned towards Arty, with the atmosphere in mind.

“When I found out there was a Paris slot I wanted to focus more on the one I would take and I thought I could do a better job with Arty. I feel guilty for saying that, and there were times I questioned my decision, even not that far out from selection,” she explains.

“I knew Paris was going to be an atmosphere like I’d never experienced before, and Arty is the most bombproof, chilled, easy-going horse. That’s really why I chose him because I knew when he saw all the things he’d see, he would be absolutely fine – and he was.

“But it’s nice they’re at the same level; they’re very different to ride but they complement each other, if there’s something you wish you had more of on one, you can ride it on the other and get that feeling.”

Since returning from Paris, Arty has been just ticking over, then headed to the Burghley dressage demo, and Abi says he feels “so good and fresh” following the Games.

“I’m not sure what’s next for Arty, I loved the London International, so maybe he’ll do that – or maybe Farrell wants to do that.”

Discussing her string, Abi says “there isn’t a weak link”.

“They’re all gorgeous and really strong in different areas,” she says.

“They’ve all got good temperaments, and I’ve got such wonderful and supportive owners. You’ve got to be really confident in the people you have around you and who is going to be standing there when you’re going into these big events, and I’m over the moon to have them standing there in the kiss and cry.”

Abi’s top rides may be geldings, but she “loves” working with mares.

“I’m inclined to say I’m very good with mares, and I think I’m good with them because I am one. You discuss everything with them and you pick your battles. I think it’s important with each one to decide what you’re fussy about and what you’re not,” she says.

“A rule I have with all horses, if you’re getting nowhere then it’s OK to quit that day. They won’t hold a grudge. Especially with mares, I think there’s days where things can just be a fluke. With one, she was jumping everything and then one day wouldn’t go over a pole, then the next was absolutely fine. Some days you can say ‘It’s not today’, and that’s important with mares.”

Abi Lyle – not just a dressage rider

Looking further ahead, Abi reveals plans to mix things up – she has a love for showjumping, but keep your eyes peeled for her on a cross-country course.

“Ingrid Klimke, that’s the vibe,” says Abi. “I’d love to be able to dabble in other things. I don’t think I could event to three-star or anything like that, but I’d love to maybe have a toe in another discipline. For me the idea of getting a medal or scoring 80% is not as inviting as the potential of being able to be working across disciplines – that’s a little bit more of a goal I’d have for now. I don’t know how I’m going to achieve it because I’d need another horse, but that is something I’d be super interested in.

“I’m supposed to be doing a British Eventing BE80 competition soon with a client’s horse. If we don’t get it done before the end of the season it’s not the end of the world, but it’s going happen at some point – and it has to happen because I’ve told the whole of Instagram, and the Irish eventing team, so I’d look really silly if I didn’t do it!”

Abi will also continue with her regular coaching commitments.

“It’s been a journey in coaching, I really lacked confidence with it and I still do sometimes. But I enjoy it and I think it really helps my riding. You’ll be teaching someone and they’re having a problem and you magic up an exercise, and then think ‘I’ll use that’,” she says.

Being realistic

When it comes to giving others advice on following their dreams, Abi says the most important thing is to set achievable goals – a mantra she followed in Paris.

“I read a book by Steve Magness, an amazing sports coach. He says if you’re doing something important take your last five scores and average them, and that’s your goal. He says it’s so important to be realistic about what you want to achieve or otherwise you’re going to be disappointed,” explains Abi.

“Have your dreams absolutely, but when it comes to what you’re doing now be super realistic, because you don’t get better by not being confident. If you have an achievable aim and you reach that then you’re going to get more confident. And you’ve got to be prepared for something being difficult. A really good motto I have, and this was my motto going into Paris was, ‘This is going to be hard but I’m perfectly capable’.”

There is no doubt that Abi is proud of her Paris achievements, but when asked if it has changed her life, it’s an easy no.

“I came home to my same little house, and everything day to day is the same. I am the same,” she says diplomatically, but she has already been spotted for her achievements when outside of horses, thanks to her new tattoo of the Olympic rings accompanied by Giraldo’s name.

“The only thing I would say is in ‘civilian’ life, being at the Olympics is something that people know what you’re talking about. I was at the Taylor Swift concert and someone saw my tattoo and they said ‘May I ask, did you do the Olympics?’ It’s a really good talking point,” laughs Abi.

“But on a deeper level, I really didn’t know if I could do the Olympics, to ride in that sort of atmosphere and hold my nerve, and I did. And I’m really, really proud.”

One thing that is next for Abi is a well-deserved break – and her first holiday in five years.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland, Pau, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now