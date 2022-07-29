‘He’s been a pleasure to produce’: true all-rounder jumps to RIHS working hunter accolade





Eleanor Hirst posted a first ever Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) championship win with her own ultra-bold and brave gelding Noble Gladiator (OB), who landed the Saracen Horse Feeds RIHS working hunter supreme championship after winning the heavyweight division.

The gelding jumped a cracking round over a challenging 12-fence track earlier in the day and he was judges Sophie Buckley (ride) and Martin Davies’ (conformation) choice for the supreme title.

“He was a proper type and couldn’t be anything else than a hunter,” said Martin.

Sophie added: “He stripped well, rode well and most importantly he jumped well. Our reserve gave me a great ride, too. The heavyweight class was probably the stronger of the two, but the quality was good across the board. There were plenty of questions the whole way around the course; every fence, apart from the wall, fell down at some point.”

Eleanor has owned OB, a Dunkerrin Leader 11-year-old, since he was a five-year-old.

He was bought from Kelly Ward, and his victory was the second championship won at the 2022 RIHS by animals donning the Noble Prefix; earlier in the week Ruby Ward took the RIHS working hunter pony championship with winning 143cm Noble Ronan.

“He’s been a pleasure to produce,” said Eleanor, who produces show horses from her base in East Anglia. “He does everything and is a true all-rounder; he’s qualified for ladies’ and weight finals this week, too. To get my first RIHS win has been very special.”

Eleanor and OB have racked up tremendous results this season, juggling three classes with much success. At Nottinghamshire County they landed both middleweight and ladies’ RIHS tickets. At Royal Cheshire, the duo won their HOYS ladies’ side-saddle pass, the same show Eleanor picked up her HOYS working hunter ticket with her other ride, Lord Domino. At Royal Windsor, OB was reserve overall working hunter champion.

Reserve for the RIHS working hunter supreme championship went to Allan Birch riding Jane Russell’s winning lightweight, Hegglelane Hillbilly, a bay nine-year-old by Hollywood.

