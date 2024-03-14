



Former Tottenham Football Club manager Harry Redknapp enjoyed his first taste of Cheltenham Festival success today when Shakem Up’Arry took the Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase for local trainer Ben Pauling. It was also a first Festival triumph for jockey Ben Jones.

A delighted Redknapp said: “This is an incredible day and Ben gave him a fantastic ride. He travelled so well and I thought, ‘Please don’t stop now’. People behind me were going, ‘Go on Harry, he’s won!’ and I thought, ‘No he ain’t until he has passed the line’.

“To have a winner at the Cheltenham Festival has been my dream. I wouldn’t like to find out how my heart rate is. I’m so pleased that I’m lost for words.”

Harry grew up with racing and it has long been a passion, alongside football.

“My old nan was the bookie’s runner down our street in the East End and she used to get locked up every day for taking bets. To be here now in this position is incredible,” explained Harry.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to get into racing as an owner. It is really incredible for me and it was special today. You buy horses and dream of having a winner at Cheltenham.”

It was a memorable day for not only Harry, but also fellow former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who has shares in Monmiral and Protektorat, who won races earlier in the card at Cheltenham today (14 March).

“Me and Alex have had some great days,” said Harry. “Going to Old Trafford, I used to go in his office at 2.15pm when the teams had been sent out and we would watch a bit of racing for 15 minutes. We would then go out and I would do my best to try and pull off a miracle and get a result at Old Trafford, as it was that difficult in them days. It is great to see him have two winners today.”

Ben Pauling, for whom it was a fourth Festival winner in his 10-year training career, said: “I campaigned him [Shakem Up’Arry] very badly in the early part of his career and put him against horses like Shishkin, so he’s deserved his big day and that’s that.

“The past two days have been really tough and there’s been a lot of talk about the Irish and the English, but to say that we don’t have the hunger for the game is so wrong. We have as much hunger as anyone, and Dan [Skelton]’s proved that.

“We came here with a good team and the old stalwart has chucked his head in front. It’s great for Ben [Jones] and it’s great for the team.”

Ben Jones – whose victory on Shakem Up’Arry on New Year’s Day was his first ever at Cheltenham – said: “I had a lovely position, kicked for home and when I gave him a squeeze – I can’t tell you what I was thinking. Luckily, he was just idling in front and the line came quick enough.

“I punched the air crossing the line. A lot of jockeys get criticised for celebrating like that, but wins like this don’t come along every day and you have to cherish every single one of them.

“This horse means a lot to me and he’ll be on my wall for many years to come. All I wanted to do growing up was to ride big winners, and after I had a little taste on this horse here last time, I couldn’t wait to get back in the winners’ enclosure.”

