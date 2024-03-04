Hack-through coffee stops, courtesy of David Beckham’s chef, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Ride-through coffee and cake…only in the Cotswolds

A farm shop in Guiting Power, Gloucestershire, called The Cotswold Guy, has opened a “ride-through”, where riders can stop for coffee and cake, call in their orders and then pick them up from well positioned shelves. The owner, Christopher Davey, also happens to be private chef to David Beckham and Simon Cowell.

All about the ride-through

2. Owner speaks out after tragic incident on the road

A rescued Welsh section A called Katie had to be put down after a vehicle passed her inappropriately on the road, causing the mare to be scared and go into a cattle grid. Owner Laura Grant has shared her heartbreaking story to raise awareness of the dangers facing horses and riders on Britain’s roads, in an attempt to prevent further accidents.

Read Katie and Laura’s story

3. A dream equestrian home

A beautiful and historic equestrian home has come onto the market in West Sussex, and we all like the look of it – with its arena, 12 acres, swimming pool and more…

Take a look around

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.