{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Hack-through coffee stops, courtesy of David Beckham’s chef, plus other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday morning
Sarah Jenkins Sarah Jenkins

    • 1. Ride-through coffee and cake…only in the Cotswolds

    A farm shop in Guiting Power, Gloucestershire, called The Cotswold Guy, has opened a “ride-through”, where riders can stop for coffee and cake, call in their orders and then pick them up from well positioned shelves. The owner, Christopher Davey, also happens to be private chef to David Beckham and Simon Cowell.

    All about the ride-through

    2. Owner speaks out after tragic incident on the road

    A rescued Welsh section A called Katie had to be put down after a vehicle passed her inappropriately on the road, causing the mare to be scared and go into a cattle grid. Owner Laura Grant has shared her heartbreaking story to raise awareness of the dangers facing horses and riders on Britain’s roads, in an attempt to prevent further accidents.

    Read Katie and Laura’s story

    3. A dream equestrian home

    A beautiful and historic equestrian home has come onto the market in West Sussex, and we all like the look of it – with its arena, 12 acres, swimming pool and more…

    Take a look around

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Sarah Jenkins
    Sarah Jenkins

    H&H editor-in-chief
    Sarah has more than 20 years experience as an equestrian journalist and editor. She has reported from major championships including the Europeans and the World Equestrian Games. She has co-written books on equestrianism including The Complete Illustrated Encyclopedia of Horses & Ponies. Sarah has ridden since childhood, owned horses and ponies for over 25 years, and worked for and trained with Olympic gold medallist event rider Leslie Law prior to going to university.
    Sarah Jenkins

    You may like...