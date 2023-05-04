Gutting Badminton withdrawals plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Disappointment for some ahead of Badminton

Young British rider Harry Mutch is among the latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals, for this week’s event presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May).

“I’m absolutely gutted to say I’ve had to withdraw from Badminton with HD Bronze today,” said Harry, 23. “After having the best prep we could’ve possibly had, unfortunately he came out yesterday morning not feeling himself. His health is the priority to us.”

2. Farewell to Susan Edwards

Respected breeder and producer Susan Edwards died peacefully on 9 April, aged 91. Mrs Edwards was originally from Kent, and a non-equestrian family. She met horseman Charles in her 20s and the couple married. They had two children, Carl and the late Sarah, mother of Dan and Harry Skelton.

3. How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you’re not lucky enough to be going in person this year, you will want to subscribe to Badminton TV as this is the only way to watch all the live action, from the first horse inspection through to the showjumping, from anywhere in the world. Visit watch.badminton-horse.tv to sign up. If you are going in person, remember you’ll need to buy your ticket in advance, and note that the dressage takes place on Friday and Saturday this year, the cross-country on Sunday and the show-jumping on Bank Holiday Monday.

