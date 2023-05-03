Final farewell to respected horse breeder and producer





Respected breeder and producer Susan Edwards died peacefully on 9 April, aged 91.

Mrs Edwards was originally from Kent, and a non-equestrian family. She met horseman Charles in her 20s and the couple married. They had two children, Carl and the late Sarah, mother of Dan and Harry Skelton.

Mrs Edwards was fond of all animals, but horses became her passion. She loved being around them, whether in eventing, showjumping, dressage or racing.

She shared this passion and knowledge with Carl and Sarah, and supported them during their showjumping careers. She took great pride in her family’s accolades and achievements; she enjoyed watching Dan and Harry win many National Hunt races, and her other grandsons Carmen and Will forge successful international showjumping careers.

Mrs Edwards enjoyed a successful competition career, the highlights of which included completing Badminton in 1950 on Freddie, and in 1953 on Jimme E.

She and Charles produced quality horses and the couple established a successful breeding operation, starting with stallions Columbus and Ironoir. They bred horses competing across disciplines at European and Olympic level. One of their biggest achievements was the home-bred Bit More Candy, who Carl rode at the 2000 Sydney Olympics alongside Goeff Billington, and Michael and John Whitaker. The couple also produced Seven Valley, who won double gold at the 1977 Europeans with Johan Heins of the Netherlands.

Mrs Edwards was predeceased by Charles in June 2022. She is survived by Carl and daughter-in-law Amanda, and Will, Carmen, Dan and Harry.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.