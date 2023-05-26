Goodbye to a Badminton champion, Lottie Fry having fun, and other things the horse world is talking about

1. The loss of a Badminton champion
French event rider Nicolas Touzaint has paid tribute to his superstar Hildago De L’Ile, who has died aged 28. The Selle Francais gelding died 15 years to the day after he won his Badminton title in 2008. Nicolas and “Toto” represented France at the 2006 World Equestrian Games, and the 2005 Europeans, bowing out after the London 2012 Olympics. “There are horses like no other,” Nicolas said. “Hildago De L’Ile was one.”
2. Lottie Fry dialling up the fun factor
World champion Lottie has shared an insight into one of her schooling sessions with her up-and-coming grand prix ride Lars Van De Hoenderheide. In the video, Lottie and Lars perform a line of one-time changes before popping a cross-pole at the end of the line. This season the pair have scored double wins at ’s-Hertogenbosch and Compiègne CDI3*, with Lottie describing Lars as “fun to ride and fun to watch”.
3. An injured police horse returns to work
Met Police horse Urbane, who was viciously attacked by a dog in a London park in March, has returned to work. Urbane suffered wounds to his chest, torso and legs in the attack, and spent four weeks recuperating at the Horse Trust. “It was an absolute pleasure to have Urbane with us and look after him during his respite and it was with sadness but very fond memories that we saw him walk up the ramp of the police lorry ready to go back to his duties of serving London,” said Russ Pickin, director of equine care at the Horse Trust.
You might also be interested in:
Can you help? Foal spotted in car as police search for stolen donkey
The Horse & Hound Podcast 137: Showing legend Jayne Ross | Expert feeding advice
Tracking rides and journeys could boost horse health – and win you £500
How to avoid your horse suffering from sunburn this summer
Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine throughout May
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.