Goodbye to a Badminton champion, Lottie Fry having fun, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The loss of a Badminton champion

French event rider Nicolas Touzaint has paid tribute to his superstar Hildago De L’Ile, who has died aged 28. The Selle Francais gelding died 15 years to the day after he won his Badminton title in 2008. Nicolas and “Toto” represented France at the 2006 World Equestrian Games, and the 2005 Europeans, bowing out after the London 2012 Olympics. “There are horses like no other,” Nicolas said. “Hildago De L’Ile was one.”

Read the full tribute

2. Lottie Fry dialling up the fun factor

World champion Lottie has shared an insight into one of her schooling sessions with her up-and-coming grand prix ride Lars Van De Hoenderheide. In the video, Lottie and Lars perform a line of one-time changes before popping a cross-pole at the end of the line. This season the pair have scored double wins at ’s-Hertogenbosch and Compiègne CDI3*, with Lottie describing Lars as “fun to ride and fun to watch”.

Watch the pair in action

3. An injured police horse returns to work

Met Police horse Urbane, who was viciously attacked by a dog in a London park in March, has returned to work. Urbane suffered wounds to his chest, torso and legs in the attack, and spent four weeks recuperating at the Horse Trust. “It was an absolute pleasure to have Urbane with us and look after him during his respite and it was with sadness but very fond memories that we saw him walk up the ramp of the police lorry ready to go back to his duties of serving London,” said Russ Pickin, director of equine care at the Horse Trust.

Read the full story

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.