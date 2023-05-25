Check out Lottie Fry dialling up the fun factor in her grand prix schooling session (with a jump)





Lottie Fry has shared an insight into one of her schooling sessions with her up-and-coming grand prix horse Lars Van De Hoenderheide, and it’s fair to say it wasn’t quite what we were expecting.

The 12-year-old Belgian warmblood gelding is one of Lottie’s seriously exciting grand prix horses, who is already making an impact on the international circuit, but reigning world champion Lottie showed off a bit of fun in their training from earlier this week. In the video, Lottie and Lars perform a line of nine bouncy and expressive one-time changes before immediately popping a cross-pole at the end of the line.

It’s a fun throwback to the trend among dressage riders that circulated social media in 2018, with top names like Dannie Morgan and Isobel Wessels getting involved. Now Lottie’s getting in on the action, with Lars looking to be thoroughly enjoying multi-tasking.

“Every day is a fun day with Lars,” said Lottie. “His talents are endless.”

This lovable chestnut gelding, who is a son of the great stallion Negro, has caused quite a stir this season, scoring double wins with Lottie at ’s-Hertogenbosch and Compiègne CDI3* shows this spring. They posted over 81% in the freestyle at the latter, with Lottie describing Lars as “fun to ride and fun to watch”.

Lottie took over the ride on Lars late last year from her trainer Anne van Olst.

“Anne [Van Olst] had been training him for about two years and she was very nice to allow me to ride him in competition,” said Lottie at the time. “He is inexperienced, but he is so talented.”

