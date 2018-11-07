Think you’re good at multi-tasking? Check out this impressive new dressage trend…

You may think you’re good at multi-tasking, but are you this good? Top riders from the world of dressage have been challenging themselves to complete a line of one-time tempi changes followed straight away by jumping a fence, and we’re pretty impressed…

1. Dannie Morgan and his eight-year-old gelding Southern Cross Braemar got the ball rolling. Being an eventer as well as a dressage rider — and a national champion at that — it was really only a matter of time before Dannie was inevitably going to start combining the two within the same exercise…

2. Grand prix dressage rider and trainer Sara-Jane Lanning soon got in on the act — we’re impressed with this perfect set of 10 one-time changes, and the jump that follows!

3. Matt Cox has also joined in the challenge on Korenbloem Vamos, aka Aston — he admitted he found jumping in dressage-length stirrups as much of a challenge!

4. Not content with just riding one-times into a fence, Luke Baber-Davies went one step further and did his one-handed, and in time with the music.

5. Isobel Wessels shows us all how it’s done, riding her international grand prix horse Chagall.

6. Fourteen very smart changes from Nicola Buchanan and Half Moon Dark Magic, even if “Paddy” did seem a little surprised by what came afterwards…

7. Alice Oppenheimer opted to do her version slightly differently….

8. And here’s Dannie Morgan again, kicking off the next challenge — casually riding a canter zig-zag into a skinny!