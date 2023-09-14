Golfing outfits (yes really) – and other things the horse world is talking about





Fore!

Fresh horses and some snappy dressing were the themes of yesterday’s Blenheim Horse Trials first horse inspection. All 93 horses presented before the CCI4*-L ground jury were accepted. There were also awards given out for the best outfits, including a special prize for Gaspard Maksud’s golf-themed outfit, complete with a putting green beret trimmed with a flag and bouncing golf ball.

Read the trot-up report

Lottie’s freestyle

“What a competition the European Dressage Championships have been,” says Anna Ross in her H&H column this week. “The highest standard I’ve ever witnessed. It’s always more exciting when the outcome doesn’t seem inevitable and although the favourite prevailed, there was a battle royale for the gold medals. The Brits were outstanding – I’m going to put it out there and say Lottie Fry was my freestyle winner.”

Read Anna’s column in full

Farrier concerns

Welfare concerns continue in Scotland as registered farrier numbers decline – and Government funding for farrier apprenticeships remains off the cards. Since 2017 Scottish apprentice farriers have had to pay their own fees to attend college, and in 2021 the Farriers Registration Council (FRC) told H&H many potential apprentices could not afford the training, leading to worries that there would be a lack of new practitioners. Farriers and horse owners in Scotland have told H&H this is the case; there is now a shortage.

Read more

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.