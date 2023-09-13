One held at first Blenheim trot-up, as fresh horses and a golf-themed outfit caught the eye





One horse was held at the 2023 Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L first trot-up on Wednesday afternoon (13 September).

Selina Milnes’ ride Gelmer, owned by Mr & Mrs William Rucker, was sent to the holding box, and passed on re-presentation at the Speedi-Beet sponsored Blenheim Horse Trials first trot-up. All 93 horses presented before the CCI4*-L ground jury of Andrew Bennie, Judy Hancock and Angela Tucker were accepted to go forward to the first phase, which starts at 9am tomorrow (14 September).

Future Plans, the striking palomino who rider Louise Milne Home owns with Susie Wilks, US contender Cosy Green’s Highly Suspicious and Tom Rowland’s ride Dreamliner were asked to trot again and all given the nod of approval.

The late-summer sunshine was edged with the crisp freshness that comes in these early days of autumn. Plenty of horses were on their toes, perhaps picking up on the atmosphere and the sharpness to the air as they were presented in front of the house.

Finds PFB, partnered by Australia’s Sammi Birch, appeared particularly keen to get on with the job, as did Ibble Watson’s Aristoteles S Z and Harry Meade’s ride Et Hop Du Matz. Dreamliner, who is owned by Mark and Angela Chamberlayne, was keen to show the ground jury his canter, before being asked to go again in trot.

Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up: best dressed awards

Tom Grant, who rides his own and Sophie Arnold’s Pencils Optimax in the CC4*-L, won the HiHo Silver prize for the best dressed man. Tom wore a sharp navy blazer with white chinos, a yellow tie, pale blue shirt, caramel pocket square, and aviator shades. Frankie Reid-Warrilow was awarded the prize for the best dressed lady. Frankie, who rides the 12-year-old grey mare Dolley Phantom for Zoe Herbert, Mike and Jeanette Nuptial and Pegasus Arenas, teamed fuchsia-pink trousers with a white broiderie shirt, and pink and white headband.

French rider Gaspard Maksud caught attention and was awarded a special prize for his golf-themed outfit, complete with a putting green beret trimmed with a flag and bouncing golf ball.

The first trot-up featured plenty of colour at Blenheim Horse Trials, with electric blue a popular choice, as well as colourful blouses, silky purple dresses and brightly patterned trousers. Subtle sparkles, too, popped up among several riders, on clothing and trainers.

