Emotions ran high at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday (27 January) as teenage jockey Freddie Gingell landed a milestone first Grade One success.

The 18-year-old National Hunt jockey produced a tactical masterclass on 22/1 outsider Elixir De Nutz for his uncle, trainer Joe Tizzard, beating a high-class field including odds-on favourite Jonbon (James Bowen) to win the rerouted My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase on Festival Trials Day.

Freddie, whose first win under Rules came two years ago when he was 16, paid an emotional tribute to his late mother Kim Gingell, who died in 2020, after returning to the hallowed turf of the winner’s enclosure at a buzzing Cheltenham.

“That was definitely the most emotional success I’ve had,” he said. “Mum was definitely up there looking down on me today. Crossing the line, I looked up to her and she looked back, and I could tell she was up there doing something.”

Freddie Gingell: “An amazing day”

The race had looked like a foregone conclusion for the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon but the gelding’s usually flawless jumping became haphazard and his partnership with new jockey James Bowen only just stayed intact after a crucial mistake at the top of the hill. The pair then made confident progress, hitting the front before the last, but a renewed drive from Freddie on Terry Warner’s classy 10-year-old Elixir De Nutz pushed them a neck in front of Jonbon as they crossed the line, making it three from three for the teenager and the gallant grey this season.

“This is an amazing day,” said Freddie Gingell. “We came here thinking we might run a big race finishing second or third. He has been an amazing horse for this season, but he has been an amazing horse in general.”

“Freddie has done me proud”

This was also a first Grade One success for trainer Joe Tizzard, Kim’s brother, and he described it as a special moment.

“I didn’t come here thinking we were going to win a Grade One, but we were happy to take our chance with a horse that has been brilliant all season,” he said.

“Jonbon looked like he had us beaten, then we probably out-jumped him at the last. It was our day today and it is special.

“I wouldn’t mind being in Freddie’s position. He is 18 and he has it all in front of him. He is the right size and he is very good over a fence. Days like this don’t faze him and he can take it. I’m biassed, but he has done me proud.

“Kim would be so proud and that is what she put into Freddie to make him the man that he is.”

Nicky Henderson reflected that Jonbon, previously unbeaten bar his two Cheltenham Festival appearances, “has lost the battle but not the war” and all roads now lead to the 2024 Festival in March.

