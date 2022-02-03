16-year-old jockey pays tribute to mum after emotional first win





Freddie Gingell got off the mark on just his second ride under Rules by winning the Colin Lewis Memorial Open Hunters’ Chase at Wincanton today (3 February).

The jockey, who turned 16 on 21 December, won by 21 lengths on West Approach for owner-trainer and Freddie’s grandfather Colin Tizzard, beating the odds-on favourite, Alcala, who was ridden by Ben Bromley and trained by reigning National Hunt champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Freddie told Racing TV after his race. “I had 56 winners pony racing, but this one is the best of them all.”

It was an emotional victory as Freddie’s mother Kim, Colin’s daughter, died in 2020 having been diagnosed with cancer. There were great cheers of support for Freddie after his win, and a handshake from Paul.

“[This win] means so much – I lost Mum two years ago and I’m sure she’s up there looking down on me and probably crying today,” said Freddie.

West Approach, a 12-year-old gelding who has won almost £200,000, took a keen hold at the start of the race, but his good jumping helped to secure the victory.

“As long as Freddie and the horse came back in one piece, that would have been lovely, but to win is lovely fun,” Colin said afterwards. “He’s won it and we can move on and have another race now.”

Freddie’s point-to-point career is also off the ground; he won on just his second ride between the flags on 15 January.

