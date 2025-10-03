‘The most remarkable horse’ who brought joy to vast number of people retired





Stage Star, the National Hunt racehorse who gave his enormous group of connections memories of a lifetime, has been retired from racing aged nine.

The dual Grade One winner sustained a small injury in training, which trainer Paul Nicholls said “will be totally fine in time”.

He is owned by Owners Group, which sold thousands of shares in Stage Star for under £60, bringing racehorse ownership into the reach of many for whom it previously was unaffordable.

“Stage Star has been the most remarkable horse for Owners Group, flying the flag ever since his winning debut during lockdown at Chepstow in October 2020,” said a tribute from Owners Group.

“Since then, he has won the Grade One Challow Hurdle, the Grade One Turners’ Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Last season, he was narrowly beaten in the Cotswold Chase and finished third in the Grade 1 Bowl at Aintree’s Grand National Meeting.

“He was an outstanding jumper who never fell or unseated his rider. Only Lorcan Williams, Harry Skelton and Harry Cobden rode him in a race, and all three considered him top class. Stage Star has now been retired after sustaining a tendon strain in training and will move on to a new career in time.

“Thank you, Stage Star, for taking so many owners into fabled winners’ enclosures that seemed out of bounds for most people.”

Mr Nicholls also paid tribute to the Fame And Glory son, who won nine of his 21 starts under Rules.

“What a tough wonderful genuine horse,” said Mr Nicholls, adding that it was a collective decision to retire the horse.

Stage Star will spend his immediate future with the Owners Group, which has a site in Wiltshire.

