Racing pays tribute to Sir Johnny Weatherby and remembers ‘life of peerless service’





Sir Johnny Weatherby, a leading figure in the racing world and who played a major role in the transformation of Ascot, has died aged 66.

Weatherbys, sporting administrators of racing and thoroughbred breeding run by the Weatherby family for generations – and of which Sir Johnny was chairman for 29 years, shared news of his death on 19 December.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Sir Johnny Weatherby who died yesterday [18 December] aged 66 following a life of peerless service to horseracing,” said the tribute. “Sir Johnny was a figure of immense stature within our sport.”

It added: “From his early days as an amateur jockey for David Nicholson to his transformative tenure as chairman of Weatherbys (1993 – 2022) and his distinguished service as Her Majesty’s representative at Ascot (2011 – 2020), he embodied the very best of the Turf’s traditions, while driving the industry into the modern era.

“A member of the Jockey Clubs of both Britain and the USA and chairman of the International Stud Book committee, Johnny was a global ambassador for the thoroughbred.

Yet he will be remembered most by his friends and peers for his energy, foresight, ambition and unwavering dedication to the integrity of the sport.

“He was a man who moved with equal ease through every corner of the racing world. His loss leaves a significant gap in the administrative and social heart of the industry.”

Sir Johnny also supported racing as an owner and breeder. Presenting Percy, who was bred at Sir Johnny’s Preston Lodge Stud, was a dual Cheltenham Festival winner for owner Philip Reynolds. He also owned 2019 Aintree Foxhunters’ winner Top Wood.

Sir Francis Brooke, current chairman and The King’s representative at Ascot, was among those to pay tribute to Sir Johnny.

“All of us at Ascot were deeply saddened by the news,” said Sir Francis. “Johnny’s entire working life was devoted to racing in many roles but the 23 years that he spent at Ascot as a trustee then as chairman and for nine years as Her Majesty’s representative at Ascot were the most prominent.

“He played a key role in the grandstand redevelopment project and then took over as chairman and led the business with great dedication and commitment.

“Johnny was a hugely popular figure in racing both at home and abroad where he was a wonderful ambassador for Ascot and British racing. He will be much missed by us all and the wider racing community.

“Our deepest sympathies go to his entire family but especially to Sophie, Isabella, Jack, Max and Lara.”

Brant Dunshea, acting chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, added: “Everyone at the BHA was saddened to learn of the death of Sir Johnny Weatherby and on behalf of us all, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this tremendously sad time.

“Quite simply, Johnny loved our sport and that great passion was evident in his work across such a broad range of the industry. His love for the horses and those who worked with them was always clear to see and his loss is one that will be keenly felt”.

