The wait is finally over with National Hunt racing making its seasonal return at Chepstow Racecourse on 10-12 October in 2025. If you want to experience the action in person, here’s our full guide on how to get your hands on tickets for The Dragonbet Welsh Racing Festival at Chepstow Racecourse.

This will be the first time that Chepstow Racecourse plays host to this three-day jump racing festival, which organisers hope will offer an “intimate” alternative to the Cheltenham Festival. The event will build on the track’s traditional jump season opener, expanding it with a third day of racing and a broader entertainment programme.

“It will be amazing and full of fantastic, really competitive racing,” says Chepstow’s general manager Luke Admans. “There will be loads of prize money up for grabs and loads of entertainment off the track as well.”

Where to buy Chepstow Racecourse tickets

To buy standard Welsh Racing Festival at Chepstow tickets, visit Chepstow Racecourse’s website.

Prices start from £24 for an admission ticket, with gates opening at 11.35am each day and with plenty of entertainment besides the racing to help give you a wonderful day out.

If you‘re after VIP and hospitality tickets, you’ll want to head over to Seat Unique. There’s a huge range of packages on offer, depending on what you’re looking for, with prices starting at £69, and you can learn more here.

What’s on at Chepstow’s Welsh Racing Festival 2025

Day 1

Day one at the Welsh Racing Festival includes some top-class action. Highlights on the racecard include the Grade Two Dragonbet Persian War Novices’ Hurdle. This prestigious contest has produced future stars of the sport and is a must-watch for fans eager to see the next generation of potential champions.

Another race not to miss is the crowd-favourite Dragonbet Veteran’s Chase, which celebrates seasoned chasers as they battle it out over fences in a thrilling, action-packed contest.

Day 2

The second day of the Welsh Racing Festival features even more great action from horses on the track and superb entertainment off the track too.

Day 3

The third and final day of the Welsh Racing Festival features the Dragonbet Welsh Champion Hurdle. This race was last run at this track in 2002, before moving to Ffos Las, but it now returns home to Chepstow and is a race not to be missed.

