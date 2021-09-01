Four withdrawn from Bicton CCI5* leaving a field of 34 competitors





Alex Bragg and King Of The Mill are among the four combinations to have withdrawn from the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials entries (3-5 September).

In a statement today (1 September) Alex said he had “sadly” had to withdraw the 11-year-old gelding from Britain’s only CCI5* behind held this season. The pair were most recently fourth in the CCI4*-S at the NAF Five Star Hartpury Horse Trials (12-15 August), and clear across country in the CCI4*-S at Hambro Sport Horses Burgham International.

“It is very disappointing but he bruised his heel and isn’t 100%,” read the statement.

“It’s important to put his best interests first, and he will be back very soon to showcase his amazing talent. Thank you to his owners, Mike and Naomi Roe, for being so understanding and supportive.”

Nicola Wilson and the 10-year-old JL Dublin have withdrawn owing to their European Eventing Championships selection, announced last Friday (27 Friday). Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s 10-year-old gelding won the Bicton CCI4*-L with Nicola in June. Nicola will compete on the all-female British squad at the Europeans in Avenches (22-26 September) alongside Ros Canter with Allstar B, Sarah Bullimore and Corouet, Kitty King with Vendredi Biats and Izzy Taylor with Monkeying Around.

The other combinations to withdraw from Bicton are George Hilton-Jones with his mother Isabelle’s 12-year-old gelding Efraim, and Christopher Whittle with Andrew Dixon’s 13-year-old gelding Skip Mill.

The four withdrawals mean a field of 34 is expected come forward for the one-off five-star in Devon. Those entries include 2019 Badminton Horse Trials winner Piggy March and Vanir Kamira, Tim Price and his 2018 Burghley winner Ringwood Sky Boy, and Pippa Funnell with Billy Walk On and Majas Hope. Reigning world champion Ros Canter is entered with Pencos Crown Jewel, and Oliver Townend will bring forward MHS King Joules. David Doel has been named as pathfinder on Galileo Nieuwmoed.

