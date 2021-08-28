British riders first and last to go as Bicton Horse Trials five-star draw revealed





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials draw for next week’s five-star competition (3-5 September) has been released.

David Doel will be the pathfinder on Galileo Nieuwmoed and will also wear number 36 on Ferro Point.

There are two horses who have already won five-stars in the field – Ringwood Sky Boy, who starts as number 10 with New Zealand’s Tim Price, and Vanir Kamira, whose rider Piggy March will sport number 26.

Four riders will start on two horses, with David joined in this elite group by Oliver Townend (number two on MHS King Joules and last to go at 39 on Tregilder), Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy (number three on HHS Noble Call and 37 on Leonidas II) and Pippa Funnell (number four on Majas Hope and 38 on Billy Walk On).

Thirty-eight horses are currently listed on the Bicton Horse Trials draw, following the withdrawal of Jonelle Price’s ride Grappa Nera.

Six nations will be represented at the competition, with the majority of the field from the home side.

There will be one starter apiece for Canada (Michael Winter on El Mundo at number 15) and Sweden (Malin Josefsson on Golden Midnight starts at number 19). New Zealand has two representatives, with James Avery and Mr Sneezy (number five) joining Tim Price, and Australia also has two in Sammi Birch on Finduss PFB (number eight) and Sam Griffiths (number 29 on Gurtera Cher).

Four horses will line up for Ireland, with Joseph Murphy (Gorsehill Pearl at number 27) and Sarah Dowley (number 31 on Rubix Cube) joining Padraig McCarthy at the event.

Bicton is running a one-off five-star this year to replace Burghley Horse Trials. This is the first event at the level in Britain since the autumn of 2019 as Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley in 2020 and 2021 have all been cancelled due to Covid-19.

