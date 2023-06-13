Footwear warning, Mary King’s epic bike ride, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An important warning

With summer temperatures in the UK rising into the 30s, a timely reminder to wear suitable footwear at all times around horses has attracted the interest of many H&H readers. The original story, which dates from 2017, told of a rider who lost a toe in a freak accident when she was trodden on while wearing flip-flops and leading two horses. Ellie Brown warned others of the importance of wearing suitable footwear at the time, saying: “I was idiotic to be wearing flip-flops, but you get comfortable around horses and think you know them so well, when something so silly can cause an accident.”

2. An epic cycle the length of Britain

Eventing legend Mary King recently swapped saddles for a 14-day solo cycling adventure, riding from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise funds for charities close to her heart. The six-time Olympian took on the challenge in memory of her sister-in-law Julia Thomson, who died this year from early onset dementia aged 64. Mary was also raising funds for the Sid Valley Memory Cafe and Sidmouth Admiral Nurse Appeal Charity. She spent four nights wild camping, and other nights were spent either in a bed and breakfast, or with friends en route.

3. A first international grand prix win

Congratulations to British teenager Keira Stoute, who has accomplished her first international grand prix win at the age of just 18. This impressive achievement in the CSI2* grand prix at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Cannes, France, is even more notable as she only began jumping internationally two years ago, having started out in the Pony Club. She has gelled quickly with the 12-year-old Cassini Gold gelding KI Guru, who she took on just four months ago. They won with class with the quickest double clear, over four seconds faster than the rider in second place.

