Tommy Hilfiger snaps up rising star, Burghley’s 2023 charity, plus more partnership news





Tommy Hilfiger signs rising star

Tommy Hilfiger has expanded its team of sponsored riders with Swiss showjumper Edouard Schmitz joining multiple medal-winning brand ambassador Jessica Springsteen on the brand’s roster.

Eduoard will wear branded clothing and support the development of Tommy Hilfiger’s technical and performance products.

“I am very much looking forward to working together and becoming part of the Tommy Hilfiger equestrian family,” said Edouard. “The range allows me to compete with confidence and style, expressing my creativity while on the course and in the stable.”

The 24-year-old’s achievements include winning his first five-star grand prix at Dublin Horse Show last year, helping Switzerland to third place at the Nations Cup final and making his senior championship debut at the World Championships in Herning. He is currently ranked 44th in the world and second in the under-25 rankings, behind Britain’s Harry Charles.

“Edouard is a passionate competitor and a leading figure in the world of showjumping”, said Tommy Hilfiger. “He is a rider who fuses equestrian elegance with timeless style, and we are excited to have him join the team.”

Burghley reveals official charity

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials has appointed Horatio’s Garden as its official charity for 2023.

Horatio’s Garden, whose main avenue show garden won best in show and a gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May, nurtures the wellbeing of people after spinal injury through restorative sanctuaries within NHS spinal injury centres.

“Rehabilitation after spinal injury is something all riders support, and Horatio’s Garden provides wonderful sanctuaries for patients to escape from the intensity of hospital life,” said Burghley Horse Trials director Martyn Johnson.

“We are so pleased to be able to support this very worthy charity and look forward to welcoming Horatio’s Garden to Burghley this year.”

The charity is named after Horatio Chapple, who had the original idea to create a garden for patients with spinal injuries and their loved ones while volunteering at the Duke of Cornwall Spinal Treatment Centre in Salisbury during his school holidays. The first garden opened in 2012 and a charity was formed with the aim of opening a Horatio’s Garden in all 11 UK spinal injury centres.

The eighth Horatio’s Garden will open at The Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre Unit at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield in 2024.

Olivia Chapple, founder and chair of Trustees at Horatio’s Garden, said the charity is “delighted” to be chosen as this year’s charity partner.

“It’s with the support of organisations like Burghley that we are able to continue our vital work to nurture wellbeing after spinal injury in beautiful, vibrant gardens in the heart of NHS spinal injury centres,” said Dr Chapple.

“We are really looking forward to working together on the partnership, which is well timed to coincide with our major appeal to open the eighth Horatio’s Garden. Located in Sheffield, it will support the whole region from the West Midlands to East Anglia, South Yorkshire to Lincolnshire.”

Science Supplements partners with top British riders

British dressage riders Emile Faurie and Tom Goode have signed new sponsorship agreements with Science Supplements.

The partnership will involve Science Supplements providing support for Heath Farm’s competitive string of horses.

“Having seen first-hand the positive results the Science Supplements range has had on our horses, we are delighted to officially announce the partnership,” said Emile.

“Ensuring our horses have the best nutritional support possible to support their performance is key. The research and development behind the Science Supplements products, alongside advice from their expert nutrition team, allows us to be safe in the knowledge that our horses are receiving the best nutritional support.”

British Horse Feeds continues Blenheim support

British Horse Feeds is continuing its support of Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials with sponsorship of the trot-ups on the Wednesday and Sunday of the autumn three-day (14 to 17 September).

“Participating in the prestigious Blenheim event is a thrilling opportunity for us,” said Branca Gebbie, British Horse Feeds business and trade manager.

“As avid supporters of the trot-up, we are eagerly anticipating the September event where our knowledgeable team will be readily available to address any questions surrounding our horse feed.”

