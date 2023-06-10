Travel company pledges to improve horses’ lives in holiday hotspots





Global animal charity SPANA and travel company TUI are working together to help improve the welfare of horses used in tourist activities in Morocco.

Last year SPANA provided care and support to more than 22,000 working animals, including those in the tourism industry. The new partnership will help the charity continue its work in “transforming the lives” of the animals, and support local people who depend on the working animals to make a living.

A SPANA spokesman said funding from TUI will be used for the charity’s support programmes for calèche (carriage) horses and camels working in the tourist industry. The programmes provide care and treatment for the animals used for tours, rides, treks and other tourist activities.

The charity also works with Moroccan state authorities to provide twice-yearly examinations of the animals, and advise on their welfare, and report any cases of neglect. These exams form part of the “licence to work”, for which animals assessed as fit and healthy are given registration bands to confirm they have been examined.

“TUI’s contribution will ensure the audit and treatment of more than 500 working animals involved with calèche tours, which will in turn support local Moroccans who rely on working animals for their livelihoods, through their provision of these tours and other tourist experiences,” said a SPANA spokesman.

“TUI’s support for SPANA is part of its wider commitment to animal welfare. As part of this, TUI was a key contributor to the Travel Association’s global welfare guidance for animals in tourism. TUI experiences high demand among its customers for visits to animal attractions and wildlife-viewing opportunities while on holiday. TUI recognises that these activities have a socio-economic benefit and potential educational and biodiversity advantages and their aim is to help partners achieve best practice standards in animal welfare and protection.”

SPANA chief executive Linda Edwards said the support from TUI will make a “considerable difference” to the charity’s work in Morocco.

“Working animals, such as horses, camels, donkeys and mules, have an essential role supporting people in communities across Morocco – and in low-income communities throughout the world,” she said.

“SPANA’s work protecting and improving the welfare of these animals is critically important, but it is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters and organisations such as TUI. We are grateful for TUI’s support and this new partnership will enable us to bring about significant improvements to animal welfare – helping both animals and people in Morocco.”

