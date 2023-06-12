



To win an international grand prix at the age of 18 is an amazing achievement, but to do so when you’re still new to the sport is even more remarkable, so hats off to British teenager Keira Stoute for an understandably emotional victory in Cannes at the weekend.

Meanwhile, wildfires threatened to halt proceedings at the five-star Continental tournament at Spruce Meadows, Canada, but there was certainly no stopping British rider Matt Sampson who, with two wins already under his belt, looks well on his way to matching his streak of 17 victories at the venue last summer. Read on for this week’s round-up of international showjumping news and results.

Pony Clubber steps up for emotional grand prix victory

The CSI2* grand prix at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Cannes, France, resulted in an emotional victory for 18-year-old Keira Stoute with a new ride of barely four months, the 12-year-old Cassini Gold gelding KI Guru. Five combinations jumped clear in round one, three of whom were flying the British flag, but Keira won with the quickest double clear in 41.45sec, over four seconds faster than runner-up Genene Burnett for South Africa riding Vanda Phantom, with fellow Brit Tess Carmichael third riding Luke Lemon. Joe Clayton posted the fastest time but with faults on the great mare Belinda.

Keira is only just stepping up to CSI2* grands prix, having only jumped internationally for the first time two years ago, and the teenager comes from a Pony Club background so is still relatively new to the sport of showjumping.

“We are all absolutely delighted,” Keira’s trainer Tom Plaster told H&H of her win on the Riviera. “What Keira has achieved with her level of experience is amazing.

“She rode the jump-off absolutely to plan. It was only her second ranking class and to go in there, do all the turns and win by four seconds is fantastic. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house – it was a very proud moment for Keira’s parents, Richard and Sarah, her sister Lauren and myself, and for the whole team at Keysoe. Keira’s got a really strong team behind her.

“She deserves it though – she really puts the work in and we train hard every day.”

Tom describes Guru as a “lovely, gentle horse, really kind”.

“He’s a great teacher for Keira, he helps her along the way, but Keira puts the work in too,” he explained. “She makes sure she keeps it all together. He’s a big horse, so it’s amazing for an 18-year-old with her level of experience to manoeuvre him round and she does so very well. All her training paid off to guide him round in Cannes.”

According to Tom, he and Keira are now “back to the drawing board” and hoping for some more good results this year.

“She’s showjumping full time now and she and I are out there training every day,” said Tom, who began working with Keira five months ago.

“At the moment we’re just concentrating on what we’re doing but her aim is to go all the way to the top. Short-term we’re aiming for young riders and under-25 competitions, to represent her country, that would be the main goal.”

Keira added: “I’m absolutely delighted to have won my first two-star grand prix world ranking class. I couldn’t have asked Guru to give me more than he did. He’s an exceptional horse with the biggest heart who just wants to deliver his best for you every time. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my head coach, Tom Plaster who really helps me develop as an athlete every day. I would also like to thank Gerry Mullins for his intense monthly boot camps and Cian O’Connor for his coaching and support on my journey to be the best I can be.”

Allen scores a ‘perfect ending’

Belgium-based British showjumper Millie Allen landed the CSI2* grand prix at CSI2* Peelbergen, the Netherlands, riding the nine-year-old Odarco Van D’Abelendreef. She described the win as a “perfect ending” after she also posted a 1.40m win with new mare Homey and her other horses all jumped well at the show.

“I was over the moon with Odarco and it was a really good day because nearly all the horses jumped clear that day in their finals,” Millie told H&H. “So to top it off with Odarco winning the grand prix was the perfect ending. He did everything he needed to do, and went fast.

“He’s quite a big horse. But he really listens to me, and he’s good at turning.

“Homey is a speedy little horse – pretty small but she has a massive stride,” she added. “I have a nice string at the moment and we’ve been slowly working away so it was nice to show what they’re made of.”

Fantastic 14-way jump-off for Rolex grand prix

An electric 14-combination jump-off for the Rolex grand prix of La Baule, France, resulted in a hard-fought win for Nicola Philippaerts of Belgium riding the 13-year-old mare Katanga VH Dingeshof. He had an anxious wait as final rider Jens Fredricson of Sweden rocketed home from final draw to come close to Nicola’s leading time, but stopped the clock just 0.3sec slower.

“It’s my first five-star win on Katanga and she really deserves it,” said Nicola. “She has often been very close to winning in major grands prix and she gave her all today. I am very proud of her. I saw the round by Henrik von Eckermann [the leader at the time, eventual third on Iliana] and I knew it would be hard because I don’t always have complete control over her. Then, when Jens set off, I was a bit stressed because we’ve known each other for a long time, we’re friends and I must confess that I was very happy when I saw the timer stop.”

‘I may as well throw the kitchen sink at it’

Dutch showjumper Maikel van der Vleuten triumphed in the CSI5* Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of Cannes with his Olympic medallist Beauville Z NOP. He was last to go and stopped the clock 0.5sec quicker than Belgium’s Pieter Devos on Mom’s Toupie De La Roque, with Michael Duffy third with Cinca 3.

“I made a plan with my father [Eric van der Vleuten] and it’s a fantastic feeling when it works out that well,” said Maikel, who also heads the LGCT overall standings. “My family was here today as well as the owner of Beauville, Marta Ortega Pérez with her husband, so it was a fantastic moment for me today.”

Pieter Devos paid tribute to the winner: “I’m super, super happy of course, but it was so close it also feels a bit bitter. Maikel is one of the best, so I knew he was very dangerous to me and I thought OK, I do my round and hopefully he goes a bit slower or has one down – but he didn’t because he’s the best.”

Ireland’s Michael Duffy added: “When there were 13 clears I said ‘I’m not going to leave it behind me, I may as well throw the kitchen sink at it and see what happens’. She jumped great, she jumped amazing – and she deserved it as well.”

Wildfires fail to halt Spruce Meadows’ five-star tournament

The final day of the Spruce Meadows Continental tournament presented by Rolex looked under threat when winds brought smoke from the Alberta wildfires. Immediate attention was “brought to the situation in consultation sport federation guidelines, the FEI veterinary commission, health experts and data analysis of both the air quality index and air particulate concentration. The data, and the experts, agreed that competition could continue with no additional health risks to either human or equine athlete.”

Although the FEI does not have a formal poor air quality guideline, the government of Canada (AQHI), Sport Canada (NF) and Equine Canada have guidelines in place for this type of environmental factor and the competition was determined with the OC, veterinary commission and the FEI officials that it could be given the green light.

The Spruce Meadows grand prix was won by Colombian rider John Perez riding Gigi-Carmen, while Conor Swail of Ireland won the CSI2* equivalent on Gamble and Great Britain’s Matt Sampson kicked off what could be another successful summer at the venue, adding two wins to his tally with Lord Of London and MGH Candy Girl. Could he beat his record run of 17 wins from last year?

