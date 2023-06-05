



Sun, sea and showjumping… Saint-Tropez tops the list as one of the most glamorous sporting locations and we were treated to an epic grand prix jump-off there, on Saturday (3 June) for the Longines Global Champions Tour, which was topped by two barefoot horses.

But action continued across the globe, including top league Nations Cup events in Switzerland and Canada, while junior riders also flew the British flag in style. Here is your round-up of all this week’s international showjumping news and results.

A barefoot one-two in grand prix

At the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of St Tropez, Ramatuelle, a duo of barefoot horses battled it out for top honours against the clock with French showjumper Julien Epaillard snatching victory aboard Donatello D’Auge, and Christian Kukuk claiming second on Mumbai, just 0.44sec adrift. Both horses have had their shoes removed and are proving incredibly successful.

“This horse is just fantastic, the atmosphere at this show is amazing and this is one of my best victories I think,” said Julien, who qualified for the LGCT Super Grand Prix.

“It’s not so easy to win a Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix and we work every day for this, so when this happens we can enjoy it.”

Christian added: “It is not a shame to be beaten by Julien Epaillard; he is one of the fastest riders on our circuit and I was very close.”

Great Britain’s Scott Brash took fifth, having hit the final fence in the five-way jump-off riding Hello Jefferson, while Lily Attwood finished runner-up in a five-star class on day one riding Karibou Horta.

“Of course, I would have liked to have won but I’m super pleased with how Horton’s feeling,” she said.

Victory for Harry Charles

At the CSI5* St Gallen, Switzerland, the British team of Donald Whitaker (Millfield Colette), Tim Gredley (Medoc De Toxandria), Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel) and Harry Charles on Casquo Blue finished a valiant fourth to winners Switzerland in the Nations Cup. Harry had started the show with a 1.50m win on Ann Thompson’s Aralyn Blue and the in-form rider went on to finish third in the grand prix riding Romeo 88, who just lost his footing on a turn during an electric jump-off, where victory went to Harrie Smolders riding Uricas VD Kattevennen for the Netherlands.

Showjumping news: Ireland beats home nation at Thunderbird

In Canada, Ireland came out top in the Longines FEI Nations Cup at Thunderbird Show Park. A win would have qualified Canada for the Nations Cup final in Barcelona in October but they had to settle for second. The Irish squad of Shane Sweetnam (James Kann Cruz), David Blake (Claude), Daniel Coyle (Gisborne VDL) and Conor Swail (Nadal Hero & DB) won with a score of four.

“It was a sweet victory, because we knew Canada had a really strong team,” said Irish chef d’equipe Michael Blake. “The luck went our way and it all worked out.”

There were only two double clears, from Shane Sweetnam and Erynn Ballard of Canada riding Gakhir.

“This is tough sport. It’s difficult and you’re always putting your best foot forward,” said Shane, who was trying a new bit with the 10-year-old gelding. “You’re trying your best for the team. We have a great team spirit and we wanted to win.”

‘He was faster and I said ‘whaaat’!

When Brazil and Switzerland tied for top spot after two rounds of the Nations Cup in the St Gallen, Switzerland, a thrilling jump-off ensued between home hero Martin Fuchs riding Leoni Jei and Brazil rider Yuri Mansur on Miss Blue-Sain Blue Farm QH. Martin sealed Switzerland’s second win in a row on home soil with a clear round in 42.14sec while Yuri rocketed round quicker, only to hit the final fence, finishing in 41.84sec – although the Swiss rider hadn’t seen the fence fall.

“I couldn’t even watch the last fence because I was looking at the time on the clock hoping Yuri would be slower,” said Martin. “The clock stopped and he was faster and I was ‘whaaaat’!

“I have to say congrats to team Brazil and Yuri Mansur for really making it so exciting for everyone.”

Martin was joined by Edouard Schmitz, Bryan Balsiger and Steve Guerdat on top of the podium.

British podium finishes

Claudia Moore led a brilliant succession of British grand prix placings over the weekend, winning the CSI2* at Sancourt, France, riding Hardesther. Joe Clayton and Belinda finished runners-up in the equivalent grand prix in Saint Tropez, while William Funnell and Equine America Billy Marmite finished third in the CSI3* grand prix of Cabourg, France, and Robert Murphy also secured a grand prix podium finish riding Comme Cornet in the Netherlands.

Scott Brash helps GCL team triumph

Global Champions League Team New York Empire won the Saint-Tropez leg of the series, courtesy of a lightning quick finish from Scott Brash on Hello Jefferson, and US team-mate Spencer Smith riding Theodore Manciais. This was the team’s first success since 2019.

“This is fantastic for the whole team, we are delighted for Georgina Bloomberg, she’s really backed the GCL for many years so it is brilliant to get a win for the New York Empire,” said Scott. “Both rounds were big, and both rounds were tough, as we saw with no teams on double clear. “

In another noteworthy moment, Great Britain’s Ben Maher notched up an incredible 60th clear round in the GCL series.

Juniors jump to victory

And finally in this week’s showjumping news round-up, Great Britain’s junior Nations Cup team triumphed at the Youth Festival in the Netherlands. The squad of Lauren Caroline, Tabitha Kyle, Olivia Banks and Noora Von Bulow won after a four-way jump-off against Sweden, Germany and Belgium. Ireland’s pony squad of Abbie Oakey, Annie Boland, Chloe Hughes Kennedy and Emily Moloney also found the winning formula. Also on ponies, Harriet Hodge of Great Britain went on to win the grand prix riding Little Charlie, with Madison Seedhouse second with Vaughann De Vuzit.

