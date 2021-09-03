



The team competition at the European Showjumping Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, is to conclude today with one medal-deciding round of jumping.

The young British team is in eighth place going into this afternoon’s competition, with Switzerland, Germany and Sweden in the medal spots, and Ireland in fifth place. The class starts at 1pm local tine (12noon UK time), with those riders only competing as individuals jumping first, then a 20-minute break before the first team combination enters the arena.

European Showjumping Championships approx times: British riders in first competition

Georgia Tame and Z7 Ascot: approx 1.42pm local time; 12.42pm UK time

Emily Moffitt and Winning Good: approx 2.02pm local time; 1.02m UK time

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel: approx 2.42pm local time; 1.42pm UK time

William Whitaker and Galtur: approx 3.02pm local time; 2.02pm UK time

The first Irish rider will be Daniel Coyle on Legacy, at about 1.48pm (12.48pm), with Michael Duffy and Zilton SL Z in at about 2.08pm (1.08pm). Eoin McMahon and Chacon 2 are due to jump at about 2.48pm (1.48pm) and Mark McAuley on Jasco VD Bisschop at about 3.08pm (2.08pm).

The combinations currently in the individual medal positions are all due to jump about two hours in; third-placed Swede Rolf-Goran Bengtsson, on Ermindo W, at about 2.52pm (1.52pm), Germany’s Christian Kukuk on Mumbai, who are in the silver-medal position, at about 2.54pm (1.54pm) and reigning European champion Martin Fuchs, who is in the lead in the individual competition with Leone Jei, will jump at about 2.56pm (1.56pm).

As well as deciding the team European Showjumping Championships medals, today’s scores also count towards the individual standings. The top 25 combinations at the close of play qualify for Sunday’s medal decider. Britain’s William Whitaker and Galtur are currently in 26th place.

