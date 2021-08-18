Strong contingent gunning for European Eventing Championship selection as British nominated entries revealed





The British nominated entries have been revealed for the 2021 European Eventing Championships.

A total of 18 combinations are named on the list, with the selected squad of six plus reserves set to be announced next week (around 27 August).

The eventing Europeans were originally cancelled, owing to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year, but were reinstated due to demand. The championships will be held at Avenches in Switzerland from 22 to 26 September.

The nominated entries, in alphabetical order, are:

Sarah Bullimore, 48, with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore’s and her own homebred 10-year-old gelding Corouet (Balou du Rouet x Lovis Corinth)

Ros Canter, 35, with Caroline Moore’s and her own 16-year-old gelding Allstar B (Ephebe For Ever x Erkstein), bred by FAJ Van der Burg. Ros is also listed with Michele Saul’s nine-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo (Grafenstolz x Rock King), bred by Lordships Stud, Writtle College

Kirsty Chabert, 32, with John Johnston and Carole Somers’ 12-year-old mare Classic IV (by Calvaro FC), bred by P Charles

Emilie Chandler, 40, with Maria Doel’s 12-year-old gelding Gortfadda Diamond (Water Valley Cool Diamond x Glacial Storm), bred by Sean Thomas Lydon

Laura Collett, 31, with Keith Scott, Nick How’s and her own 13-year-old gelding Mr Bass (Carrico x Exorbitant XX), bred by Henning Heinz

Kristina Cook, 50, with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s 14-year-old gelding Billy the Red (Balou du Rouet x Stan The Man XX), bred by Michaela Weber-Herrmann

William Fox- Pitt, 52, with Jennifer Dowling’s and his own 12-year-old gelding Little Fire (Graf Top x Heraldik), bred by Dr Volker Steinkraus. Willian is also listed with the Oratorio Syndicate’s 12-year-old gelding Oratorio (Oslo Biats x Topanoora), bred by R Jenks

Pippa Funnell, 52, with Jonathan and Jane Clarke’s 13-year-old gelding MGH Grafton Street (by OBOS Quality), bred by Padraig and Lucy McCarthy, and Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s 12-year-old gelding Billy Walk On (Billy Mexico x Golden Bash), bred by Donal Barnwell

Yasmin Ingham, 24, with Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ 10-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir (Nouma D’Auzay x Livarot), bred by Pierre Gouye

Kitty King, 38, with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s 12-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats (Winningmood x Camelia De Ruelles), bred by Phillipe Brivois

Piggy March, 40, with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s 12-year-old gelding Brookfield Inocent (Inocent x Kings Servant), bred by John Mulvey

Harry Meade, 37, with his own 12-year-old gelding Superstition (by Satisfaction FRH), bred by Eva Meier

Izzy Taylor, 38, with Mark Sartori’s and her own 10-year-old gelding Monkeying Around (Bertoli W x Donnerhall II), bred by Christian Heinrich

Oliver Townend, 38, with Angela Hislop’s 16-year-old gelding Cooley Master Class (Ramiro B x Master Imp), bred by John Hagan

Nicola Wilson, 44, with Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s 10-year-old gelding JL Dublin (Diarados Cheeky Boy x Cantano), bred by Volker Coettsche-Goetze

The list is open to amendments “at any stage”, with selection decisions subject to horses and riders maintaining fitness and performance.

