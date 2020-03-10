End of an era as Brightwells horse sales come to an end 

Brightwells Auctioneers will no longer be running horse sales with immediate effect.

The company announced this afternoon (10 March) that the decision has been made owing to market forces.

“The curtailment of this aspect of the business will mean that the Welsh Pony and Cob Society (WCPS) and standardbred (STAGBI) sales held at Builth Wells, the sport horse sales at Addington, the Shetland Pony Stud Book Society and Horse & Pony sales, held at Hereford and all other equine sales will no longer be conducted by Brightwells”, the company said in a statement.

“While making this announcement, Brightwells would like to say a huge thank you to all our loyal customers who have supported these events previously. Whilst making this announcement it is stressed that all other aspects of Brightwells business remain the same and will continue as normal.”

The WPCS said it was saddened by the news.

“The society has had a long, much-valued relationship with the auctioneers both as Brightwells and previously as Russell Baldwin and Bright. By working closely together, the society’s events calendar has been enriched annually with the staging of the Fayre Oaks Sale, the autumn cob sales and the society spring sale. For over 66 years these sales have offered breeders and enthusiasts the world over the opportunity to see and purchase Welsh ponies and cobs at their finest.”

The WCPS added that the Brightwells equine department had also been “an integral part” of auctioning lots at the society’s AGM dinner to raise funds for charity, and it was glad this would continue.

“The WPCS on behalf of its members worldwide, would like to thank the current team at Brightwells, and staff from previous years, for their professionalism, dedication and vision in promoting our great breed,” a society statement said.

Continues below…

Records smashed as Welsh section C stallion sells at auction for £45,000 The previous world record was set in 2012 at £22,000... Top lot sells for £31,000 at Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction A quality line-up of dressage horses went under the hammer at Addington Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

WCPS council chairman Colin Thomas added: “Brightwells has consistently offered such a high quality service and the perfect stage to promote and sell our ponies and cobs to the world. So many breeders over time have established their studs based on these sales purchases and we are very grateful for their support – the closure of their equine department is a sad day for our breed.”

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free