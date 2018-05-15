The Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction attracted a top sale price of £31,000 this year — matching that of 2017. Top lot was Instagram PF, a super classy five-year-old KWPN gelding by Lord Leatherdale x Goodwill. He was secured by Kirstie Mayne for an anonymous client.

The second-highest priced horse was Izaloe (above), a five-year-old Jazz x Rhodium mare who was snapped up by Sally and Alex Hardwick for £28,000 in a tense bidding war.

“I rode this mare and we just clicked — I really, really loved her,” said grand prix rider Alex, 27, who was competing at the Premier League show also held at Addington over the weekend. “I actually wanted a gelding so Izaloe is nothing I wanted but everything I was looking for at the same time.”

Sally Hardwick was overcome with excitement when she secured the final lot of the evening, the three-year-old Dimaggio x Sandro Hit gelding Dimaggio’s Hit (below), for the evening’s lowest ring price of £11,500.

“One of the things on my bucket list was to buy and ride a Dimaggio,” enthused Sally.

The Hardwicks also bought the six-year-old Bretton Woods daughter Batista, who did not meet her reserve in the ring but was later sold to them for £18,000.

Seven of the 14 horses presented did not sell in the ring, including the much-anticipated Westenwind six-year-old Herbie and the Desperado stallion King-Diamond, both of whom attracted £40,000 but did not meet their reserves. Two horses that went through the ring unsold changed hands after the sale: Batista and the Belissimo M son Belfast, who sold for £12,500.

Of the 14 horses, eight were KWPN, with Hanoverian, Oldenburg, Westfalian and Anglo-European studbooks also represented. The Vivaldi stallion Desperado was the only sire to appear twice, though neither of his offspring sold on the night.

The total figure from the horse sales was £160,500, with the average sale price being £17,833.

Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction results and ring prices



4, Herbie — 6yo KWPN gelding by Westenwind x Glorieux — £40,000 NOT SOLD

13, King-Diamond — 3yo KWPN stallion by Desperado x Voltaire — £40,000 NOT SOLD

6, Instagram PF — 5yo KWPN gelding by Lord Leatherdale x Goodwill — £31,000

12, Izaloe — 5yo KWPN mare by Jazz x Rhodium — £28,000

1, Batista — 6yo HANN mare by Bretton Woods x De Niro — £18,000

15, Hazelwood — 6yo KWPN gelding by Armani x Negro — £18,000 NOT SOLD

3, Dark Rubin — 3yo WEST gelding by Diatano x Rittmeister — £17,500

10, Fiona — 8yo AES mare by Calvinos x Hierach — £17,000

8, J’Adore — 4yo KWPN mare by Chippendale x Krack C — £13,000

5, Belfast — 4yo WEST gelding by Belissimo M x Lauries Crusador xx — £12,500

2, Joaquin-L — 4yo KWPN gelding by Netto x Nourejev — £12,000

16, Dimaggio’s Hit — 3yo OLD gelding by Dimaggio x Sandro Hit — £11,500

11, Princess Florina — 3yo OLD mare by Floriscount x Hochadel — £10,000 NOT SOLD

3A, Jauve BR — 4yo KWPN mare by Desperado x Houston — £9,500 NOT SOLD

