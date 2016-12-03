Three-year-old tops Brightwells December Elite auction at £31k

The showjumping-bred mare Ibiza was the top lot at the sale at Addington horse sales tonight (3 December). The three-year-old bay mare by Cardento was sold for £31,000. This is a full list of provisional prices for all 57 lots.

1 Invito 3yo mare (Advance x Kalstad) £9,000 not sold

2 Castral Z 3yo mare (Cosun x Kazan) £5,500 not sold

3 Incognito 3yo gelding (Bodinus x Contender) £11,000 not sold

4 Iovanni 3yo gelding (Etoulon VDL x Numero Uno) £5,800 not sold

5 Donna Sion 3yo mare (Don Diarado x Sion) £14,000 SOLD

6 Itsaloma 3yo mare (Arizona x Chuck Z) £10,500 not sold

7 Jason King 2yo stallion (Don’t Touch It M x Sillerly xx) £5,100 SOLD

8 Douglas Diamond 3yo gelding (Douglas Cavalier x Welcome Diamond) £2,500 not sold

9 Horee Du Picasso 3yo mare (Charlekijn Van T & L x Ogano Sitte) £4,100 not sold

10 Tailormade Le Teddy 4yo gelding (Tailormade Temptation x Rafa-L) £6,800 not sold

11 Blandina 3yo mare (Belissimo M x Fidermark) – £18,000 not sold

12 For You 3yo gelding (For Romance x Belissimo M) £26,000 SOLD

13 Ice King Texel (Everdale x Farmer) WD

14 I Am Special 3yo mare (Dannebrog x Rotspon) £15,000 SOLD phone bidder

15 Vlagberg’s Monarch 3yo gelding (Brouwershaven Diamond Hit x De Goede Ree’s Metall) £5,200 not sold

16 Casperoni Van Overis Z 3yo gelding (Casper Van Erpekom Z x Ramiro Z) £4,500 not sold

17 Irene Leva 3yo mare (Everglade VDL x Amethist) £14,000 SOLD

18 Don Corleone Z 2yo stallion (Don Diablo x Landor S) £5,500 not sold

19 Bounty Hunter 3yo gelding (Bugatti VDL x Olisco) £9,200 SOLD Australia phone bidder

20 Mocking Jay 3yo stallion (Baloubet Du Rouet x Casiro I) £15,000 not sold

21 Ivascalle 3yo mare (Baltic VDL x Lincoln) £15,000 not sold

22 Calito 3yo stallion (Casalito x Julio Mariner xx) not shown

23 Ilviro 3yo gelding (Bugatti VDL x Veron) £8,000 SOLD

24 Ducati 2yo stallion (Diacontinus x Now Or Never M) £12,500 SOLD

25 Indian Girl G 3yo mare (Dantos x Vittorio) £15,500 SOLD

26 Idefix Van De Crumelhaeve 3yo gelding (Emir R x Sam R) £16,000 SOLD

27 Hannah Van De Kapel 3yo mare (Caddy Van De Kapel x Ueleme De Longpre) WD

28 Fireball 2yo stallion (Stakkato x Heraldik xx) £12,000 SOLD

29 Amore JG Z 3yo gelding (Andiamo VH Kapelhof Z x Quasimodo Z) £10,000 SOLD

30 Ivar SS 3yo stallion (Cassini Gold x Voltaire) £21,500 SOLD to USA

31 Lector Van Guidam 3yo gelding (Hannibal Van Overis Z x Guidam) £4,500 not sold

32 Rock It 2yo stallion (Rock Forever x Jazz) £8,500 not sold

33 Saphira 3yo mare (Sir Fidergold x Santino) £13,000 not sold

34 Bento 3yo gelding (Benicio x Flovino) £9,000 SOLD

35 Giovanni BM 5yo gelding (Apache x Belisar) £25,000 SOLD

36 Inouk 3yo mare (Desperado x Wolfgang) £20,000 SOLD

37 Nairo VD Moervijver 3yo mare (Johnson x Royal Jubilee) £14,500 not sold

38 Ibiza 3yo mare (Cardento x Corofino) £31,000 SOLD

39 Boss Z 3yo gelding (Bisquet Balou VD Mispelaere x Diamant Z) £19,500 SOLD

40 Jacardo 2yo stallion (Zambesi x Zadok) £7,900 SOLD

41 Metropolis 3yo stallion (L’Aveu Z x Cristo) £13,500 not sold

42 Grandeur 3yo black stallion (Gem Of India x Silvio I) £7,500 SOLD

43 Casparina 3yo mare (Cassini II x Stakkato) £16,000 SOLD

44 Namika 3yo mare in foal to Light My Fire (Numero Uno x Collin L) £9,200 SOLD

45 Isis V Veecaten 3yo mare (Zapatero VDL x Bernstein) WD

46 Iomie 3yo gelding (Zavall VDL x Legaat) £18,500 SOLD

47 Jozie VD Zwinkhoeve 2yo mare (Quicktime x Guidam) £5,000 SOLD

48 Last Dance 3yo mare (B Alba R 68 x Blue Boy) £7,500 not sold

49 Interlaken W 3yo stallion (Sam R x Come On) £6,000 SOLD

50 Happy Jour Ter Wulderdreve 3yo stallion (Norton D’Eole x Think Twice D’Ici) £7,500 not sold

51 Nixon Van’t Breehof 3yo gelding (For Pleasure x Contact VD Heffinck) £8,500 not sold

52 Knightsbridge 3yo AES Licensed stallion (Totilas x Hotline) WD

53 First Hit 4yo gelding (First Selection x Sir Savoy) £11,500 not sold

54 Indiana Du Vlist 3yo mare (California x Lordanos) £12,000 SOLD

55 Bel Dame 3yo mare (Belissimo M x Eichbaum) £20,000 not sold

56 Zandor 4yo gelding (Zack x Blue Hors Romanov) £13,000 not sold

57 Silber Lottie 5yo mare (Silbermond x Fidermark I) £9,000 not sold

Please note these are provisional hammer prices and subject to confirmation by Brightwells. For a full report including interviews with the new owners of the top lots, pick up a copy of Horse & Hound on 15 December.