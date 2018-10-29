Records smashed as Welsh section C stallion sells at auction for £45,000

The annual autumn cob sales held at The Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells saw a six-year-old Welsh section C be knocked down for a record breaking sale high of £45,000 on the final day of the auction.

Tyrllawn Rolls-Royce, a chestnut stallion by Moorcroft The Master out of Tyrllawn Elegant Lady, was sold by his breeder Justin Walters who had shown him in-hand as a youngster with much success, including winning the Royal Welsh. He is also the youngest stallion to ever win the Welsh Pony and Cob Society sire ratings.

This season the six-year-old stallion has been produced under saddle by native specialist Aimme Devane, who rode him to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and also land the ridden Welsh C championship at the Royal Welsh.

Purchasing Rolls-Royce for this world record-breaking sum was Bill and Dawn Groom, who breed Welsh ponies and cobs under their Dorneyrow prefix.

“I have always admired him and have used him on my own mares,” said Dawn, who notes that two of her foals by him have won at the Royal Welsh. “I didn’t have any intention of buying at the sale, but my husband Bill had other ideas and bought him as a Christmas gift.

“He will be covering mares for a while before coming out in-hand in the near future.”

Also in the money during the three-day sale was Stuart Mcneal’s three-year-old Welsh section D colt Danyreglwys Jac Daniels, who left the ring after being sold for £15,500 to the Alford Family.

The Welsh breed’s previous world record was set in 2012 when the two-year-old cob Thorneyside Golden Boy sold for £22,000 at the major reduction sale held by the Thorneyside Stud at the autumn cob sales.

