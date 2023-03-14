Superstar mare welcomes filly by top stallion





Multiple Group One winner Enable has welcomed her second foal into the world, a chestnut filly by Dubawi.

The filly arrived at 6.50am on Saturday (11 March).

“Juddmonte is delighted to announce the safe arrival at 6.50 am on 11 March of Enable’s second foal, a chestnut filly by Dubawi,” said a spokesman for Juddmonte, the mare’s owner and breeder. “She is a quality filly in the mould of her dam, bright and alert, she was quickly to her feet, nursing within a couple of hours.”

Enable retired from racing aged six in October 2020 after an illustrious career on the Flat. By Nathaniel and out of a Sadler’s Wells mare, Enable is a fourth-generation Juddmonte home-bred and she earned more than £10m in prize money, with 15 wins from 19 starts.

Her winning racecourse debut in a one-mile maiden on Newcastle’s all-weather in November 2016 was the start of her spectacular career that included back-to-back Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victories and a record three wins in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. She was a firm favourite of her usual jockey on the track, Frankie Dettori, and was trained by John Gosden from his Newmarket yard.

Enable’s first foal was a colt by Kingman, born in 2022.

Enable will return to Dubawi this season, as will her dam, Concentric, as revealed in the 2023 Juddmonte mating plans, which were announced in early February.

Dubawi, whose stud fee is £350,000, was champion sire in 2022 and was responsible for seven Group One winners last year.

