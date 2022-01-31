Dressage royalty, eventing clones, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Dressage stars’ super cool canter challenges

A social media craze for #canterchallenge videos gathers pace – or rather sticks to the particular beat and rhythm of music set by Swedish grand prix rider, showjumper and influencer Carl Hedin. Riders are tasked with cantering to a short clip of music, and the very best are putting in perfect lines of one-time changes, including the triple Olympic gold medallist Valegro with Charlotte Dujardin. Charlotte takes to the outdoor arena in the fog to show Valegro, aged 20, is still able to do a smart line of one-tempi changes. Meanwhile, reigning Olympic and European champion Jessica von Bredow Werndl ups the anti with her 20-year-old retired dressage star, Unee BB, doing a perfect line of soft, flowing one-time changes bareback, while playing a spot of basketball, which is beyond cool in our book.

2. Chilli Morning II, III and IV

Gemma Tattersall says that Chilli Morning clone Quattro is showing “the most amazing brain” in his early ridden career. Chris Stone, who owned the world and European eventing medallist Chilli Morning, has three rising five-year-old clones of the stallion, known as Deuce, Trey and Quattro and officially registered as Chilli Morning II, III and IV. Gemma, who is based at Chris’s West Sussex yard Tattleton, started all three clones under saddle before one went to German Olympic champion Julia Krajewski and one to Cheshire-based Chinese rider Alex Hua Tian. “Quattro is amazing – he is so quick to learn,” Gemma told H&H this week.

3. ‘I saw you on the telly’

Young British showjumping talent Harry Charles made all the headlines in December after claiming victory in both the World Cup qualifier and the grand prix at the London International Horse Show at London ExCeL. But one of the unexpected benefits of having his successes broadcast on prime-time terrestrial television is being recognised in some unexpected places, as he reveals when talking to H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald on this week’s episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast.

