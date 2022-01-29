Watch Valegro smash the #canterchallenge at the age of 20





If you have been anywhere near Instagram or TikTok in the past few months, you will have probably come across the #canterchallenge trend that has become popular among riders. The #canterchallenge requires riders to ride their horses in canter to the beat of a piece of music, and the most recent incarnation has been to a piece created by Swedish grand prix rider, showjumper and influencer Carl Hedin.

Riders of all levels across the world have joined in with the challenge, including none other than the legendary Valegro, with the rider who piloted him to three Olympic gold medals, Charlotte Dujardin.

Charlotte shared a video of Valegro, now aged 20, performing a line of very impressive one-time changes in perfect time to the music, proving that “Blueberry” as he is known at home, still loves to dance.

The Negro son, whose long list of achievements include four individual European championship gold medals, two World Cup Final wins and a world championship title, in addition to his Olympic medals, is now in his sixth year of retirement at Carl Hester’s Gloucestershire yard. He was retired in an emotional ceremony at Olympia, London, in December 2016, shortly after defending his Olympic title with Charlotte in Rio.

Carl Hedin was quick to comment on Valegro’s #canterchallenge, saying, “The fact that the big Blueberry himself has rocked to a sound I have created is something that is gonna stick with me for a long time.”

Carl himself has also produced some rather impressive #canterchallenge attempts, including this one-handed line of tempi changes.

Other top riders to have taken on the challenge including British grand prix rider Lara Butler, riding her Olympic team reserve horse, the now-retired Rubin Al Asad.

Also jumping on the #canterchallenge train is none other than the reigning Olympic and European champion Jessica von Bredow Werndl, busting out some moves – and a spot of basketball – with another retired dressage legend, the Gribaldi stallion Unee BB, also aged 20.

