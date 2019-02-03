Are you up to the #CupOfTeaChallenge? Check these 13 brave (and skilled) riders out…

A recent social media phenomenon has hit the online equestrian community — the
#CupOfTeaChallenge. Started by dressage rider Charlie Hutton, plenty of other riders have decided to take him on in their own versions of the challenge, with some sticking to fancy flatwork, while others have put their brave pants on and incorporated some jumps. The challenge? Hold a mugful of tea in one hand, reins in the other, and try not to spill anything.
So let’s take a look at some of the #CupOfTeaChallengers — we doff our caps to you!
Charlie Hutton kicked things off
✨ Sneak Peek ✨Tonight at 9pm on Horse & Country TV , episode 3 of the Omega Equines All Star Academy.
Omega Equine on Sunday, December 9, 2018 No saddle? No problem!
So here it is…….#cupofteachallenge thanks Charlie Hutton for starting it off. Was a bit of fun making it but I don’t think bare back dressage is going to take off any time soon!!! Feel free to share! #
Jody Haswell on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 No stirrups and looking very good
Twiggy and I attempting the #cupofteachallenge
AG Dressage on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Fancy!
Well here it is…..#LBEcupofteachallenge obviously mine would be a wine glass, as I poured it away it was clearly water. #nostirrups #wineglasschallenge David MorrisTyler BradshawThe Talland School of EquitationOmega EquineKate Negus SaddlerySue Carson SaddlesPammy HuttonLittle Bentley EventingGuy Simmonds; In the saddle – On the wing
Pippa Hutton Dressage on Friday, December 14, 2018 No bridle in sight
Festive
Ok, so Charlie Hutton just made it look incredibly easy, so we invite you all! Please try the #LBEcupofteachallenge.The challenge….however you want to do it, over a jump, on the flat, even out hacking you are challenged to ride and drink a cup of tea! (Well, it doesn't have to be a cup of tea 😉) and post your video with the above hash tag so we can see it, anyway your friends in as well!#OEASA #littlebentleyeventing HorseandcountrySo go on, give it a go! I challenge my fellow Omega Equine All star companions to take up the challenge first.Riding RemingtonA Brunette and her BayTessa HalsallGuy SimmondsDiary Of A DunMother of MaresMe, Myself and Fleur.But remember, be safe!Another big thank you to Pammy, Pippa, Charlie, and everyone The Talland School of Equitation
Little Bentley Eventing on Sunday, December 9, 2018 This group of ladies have got it nailed
North Lincs ladies took on the #cupofteachallenge tonight! ( we did do serious flatwork first, honestly 😜)Well done everyone, some horses were a little green or spooky but you all nailed it 🎉#littlebentleyeventing
Liz Pears Equestrian Coaching on Monday, December 17, 2018 This is impressive
#cupofteachallenge Considering I haven’t jumped deanna for about 6 months she’s flying! And I probably shouldn’t have tried this challenge either 🤦🏼♀️ BBBUUUTTTT I DID have tea left in my mug at the end!💁🏼 and the best bit is I didn’t get a drop on my lovely new Voltaire saddle. Let’s hope Santa will bring me some new wings for Christmas because I didn’t think mum was too pleased about me using her wheelie bin 😂😂I also can’t believe how secure I feel in this saddle either! Especially with my bad leg Voltaire Design United KingdomPhil Roelich-VoltaireKerys Evans
Phoebe Ewens on Thursday, December 13, 2018 Nice one!
This one is pretty extreme but this chap is a professional stuntman (we also recommend wearing an up-to-standard riding helmet)
Champagne challenge by Freddy. And why not it's Christmas!
Stampede Stunt Company on Monday, December 17, 2018
Why not throw a dinosaur in there for good measure?
Well, here is my rushed, last minute fail of an attempt to @hutton_charlie #cupofteachallenge not very impressive but considering I couldn’t see, was bareback, and on a horse that hasn’t been sat on in a month on a very chilly day… I’d say not dying is an accomplishment. Needless to say I happily chugged that bottle of beer after hopping off. #beerisbetteethantea #trex #trexridesagain #mysticisasaint #donttrythisathome #equestrian #equestrianstyle #equestrianproblems #painthorse #horse #horses #horsesofinstagram
Cameron Dauterive on Sunday, December 16, 2018 Don’t spill!
OK so it’s not a cup of tea, but this pony looks buzzy, so we’ll let you have this one…
Kept seeing lots of #cupofteachallenge posts and thought I’d give it a go, but with a twist… (because it was my birthday!) so was handed a can of beer instead! 🤣🍺So here is my #DontDripADropChallenge 🤣 🍺🍻Over to you lovely lot! 😉
Silver Breeze Eventing on Saturday, December 22, 2018
