Christmas magic about to start as top horses arrive in London





There are only a few days left until the start of the 2022 London International Horse Show (15-19 December) – and there are still some tickets available if you’d like to be there.

The organising team is set up at the ExCeL, the venue to which the event moved from its previous home at Olympia last year, and the grand prix dressage horses have arrived.

The Garde Republicaine and the Devil’s Horsemen are also on site and rehearsals have started today (13 December).

Some performances have sold out, or are close to it, but there are still tickets available for Thursday afternoon – and a few for the evening performance that day, which features the puissance. Some are still available for Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday evening, which features the return of the fancy dress relay, and Monday evening for the grand prix.

“This year’s London International Horse Show is looking very good,” show director Simon Brooks-Ward told H&H.

“Having got one year at ExCeL under our belt we’ve made a few changes which I think will give the visitor an even better experience. The shopping village has grown in size, we’ve injected a bit of Christmas magic and are creating a true party atmosphere.

“From world-class competition to breathtaking displays and the return of the fancy dress class and the Markel jockeys’ jumping in aid of The Injured Jockeys Fund, it’s all adding up to be a great show.”

Train strikes are due to run on 16 and 17 December but the Docklands Light Railway and Elizabeth Line will still be running, although visitors should check timetables. There are more than 2,000 parking spaces at the ExCeL for those who want to drive, and river travel is also an option, to North Greenwich Pier, from which a cable car runs to within walking distance of the venue.

More information on travel to the ExCeL is available online.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.