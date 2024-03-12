



Local trainer Kim Bailey and jockey David Bass were back in the winner’s enclosure for the first time in four years when Chianti Classico won today’s Ultima Handicap Chase [12 March] at the Cheltenham Festival.

Chianti Classico, a seven-year-old owned by Sir Francis Brooke and R A Pilkington, went off at odds of 6/1 and came home four-and-a-half lengths clear of his nearest rival in a 21-runner field.

David Bass said: “What a lovely horse. He just travelled and jumped everywhere. I was there miles too soon, but he’s got a touch of class. It’s brilliant for the owners, brilliant for the yard – we’ve been a bit quiet, but we can get them to the big day in good form.

“It meant a lot. It’s an absolute privilege to ride good horses here – I’m so lucky. It’s hard to win here – 2020 was the last time I rode a winner here and that’s too long.

“I managed to get to the front and get a breather into him, get over the last two and he had a little peck at the last, but he picked up well and I think he’s won quite well in the end. He’s a progressive horse and exciting. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Chianti Classico’s trainer, Horse & Hound’s regular columnist and recent guest on The Horse & Hound Podcast Kim Bailey said: “It’s huge. It’s huge for the yard, Matt my assistant and all the team at home have worked so hard on this. They believed in the horse. David has been confident all along and he was right. He adores this horse and says he’s a big terrier. He’s as hard as nails and not very big, but he’s got so much ability and he’s so agile – and always has been.

“When Aiden Murphy and I bought him, we always said we’d bring him here, but I never thought it would happen. We’ve been knocking at the door here for a while so it’s great for everybody that we’ve done it today – it’s huge for the team. Having winners at Cheltenham is what it’s all about. The owners are big supporters of racing and this has been the plan for a long time.”

