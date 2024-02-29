{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The Horse & Hound Podcast 146: Kim Bailey on the Cheltenham Festival and the highs and lows of training racehorses

  Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    Episode 146 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, is now live.

    Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

    On our 146th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to top National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey, who takes a look ahead to the upcoming Cheltenham Festival. He also talks about the highs and lows of training racehorses. We hope you will enjoy listening.

    “It’s very hard to ring up an owner who has bred a racehorse and say ‘I don’t think it’s any good’  it’s no different to ringing up the parent of a child and saying ‘I really don’t think little Johnnie is doing very well at the moment – perhaps another school or a different career would suit?’ It’s not what they want to hear!” – Kim Bailey on one of the downsides of training racehorses

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 146

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
