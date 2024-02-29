The Horse & Hound Podcast 146: Kim Bailey on the Cheltenham Festival and the highs and lows of training racehorses





On our 146th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to top National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey, who takes a look ahead to the upcoming Cheltenham Festival. He also talks about the highs and lows of training racehorses. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 146 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, is now live.

“It’s very hard to ring up an owner who has bred a racehorse and say ‘I don’t think it’s any good’ it’s no different to ringing up the parent of a child and saying ‘I really don’t think little Johnnie is doing very well at the moment – perhaps another school or a different career would suit?’ It’s not what they want to hear!” – Kim Bailey on one of the downsides of training racehorses

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 146

